Derwin James is an American football player with the National Football League’s Los Angeles Chargers. In the first round of the 2018 NFL Draft, the Chargers selected him to join their team.

A brilliant player in American football, Derwin Alonzo James Jr. is more commonly known by his real name. His birthday is August 3, 1996, and he was born in Haines City, Florida.

Key Facts About Derwin James

He is a cousin of former football players Vince Williams and Karlos Williams, both of whom played for the Florida State Seminoles and Mike James.

On December 18, 2018, Derwin was given the honor of being selected for his first Pro Bowl, which was his rookie year.

On the list of the Top 100 players in the NFL for 2019, he came in at position No. 31.

The astrological sign of Derwin James is Leo.

Derwin James is a member of the Millennials Generation and was born about in the middle of that group.

The number 9 is Derwin James’s life path number.

Full Name Derwin Alonzo James Jr. Profession Football player Source Of Income NFL Biggest Assets Two-storey mansion Residence Los Angeles, California Date Of Birth 3 August 1996 Age 26 years Gender Male Nationality American Marital Status Single Education Florida State University Children Derwin III Girlfriend/Spouse Name Kiah Jae Wealth Type Self-made

Derwin James Source Of Income

During the 2018 NFL Draft, the Los Angeles Chargers were the team that selected him in the first round. On June 1, 2018, he signed a contract with the team that included a signing bonus of $7.09 million and had a total value of $12.38 million over four years. The agreement was completely guaranteed.

In the Chargers’ first game of the season, which was played against the Kansas City Chiefs, Derwin made his first appearance in the team’s uniform.

He finished the game with three combined tackles, two pass breakups, and his first career sack on quarterback Patrick Mahomes, which the club lost by a score of 38-28.

In addition, on September 23, 2018, the young athlete produced nine combined tackles, deflected a ball, and made his first professional interception while playing against the Los Angeles Rams. The game ended with a score of 35-23 for the Rams.

Derwin James Net Worth

American football player Derwin Alonzo James Jr. has an estimated net worth of nearly $5 million, most of which he has amassed as a result of his professional career.

He is probably most remembered for being an American football for the United States of America. The primary contributor to Derwin Alonzo James Jr.’s net worth and income is the fact that he is a successful American football player.

Derwin Houses

The first thing Derwin James did after signing a deal with the Chargers that guaranteed him a four-year contract worth a total of $12.39 million and included a signing bonus of $7.1 million was to purchase a home for his mother.

A picture of the two-story mansion was uploaded to Instagram by the security guard. James was selected in the latter rounds of the draft than many people had anticipated, yet in Madden NFL 19, he ranked third among defensive rookies.

Derwin Car Collection

Derwin James Official Twitter Account

The American football player has amassed many followers on Twitter, many of whom he communicates with about his personal life and experiences. These days, Darwin’s profession on Twitter is gaining more recognition, which is excellent for his career.

Had to call on the fam to go after @EAMaddenNFL for disrespecting me!!



You can let the Ratings Adjustors know they did me wrong too, hit up 689-278-3030 #EAathletes pic.twitter.com/nZRDGkBzM1 — Derwin James Jr (@DerwinJames) August 19, 2022

You can better understand what Derwin James is talking about by reading the most recent tweets and posts he has made on his official Twitter account.

Derwin James Childhood

The 1990s is the decade in which Derwin James was born. People generally think of the 1990s as a time of peace and prosperity, as well as the rise of the Internet during that era. Moreover, the Soviet Union collapsed at the same time boy bands took over the music charts.

The Millennial Generation includes Derwin James as a member (also known as Generation Y). A generation raised with personal computers, the Internet, and various forms of social networking is known as Millennials.

They tend to be self-assured and accepting of those unique because they were brought up with the philosophy of “follow your dreams” and were told they were exceptional.

Derwin James Education

In 2015, when James was a true freshman at Florida State, he was not a starter but eventually became one. In 2015, when James was a freshman, he played in 12 games and made 91 tackles, 4.5 sacks, four pass breakups, two forced fumbles, and two fumble recoveries.

Lance Zierlein said that James was the third-best player in his second year, behind only Josh Rosen and Calvin Ridley.

On September 13, 2016, it came out that James would have surgery on his knee to fix a tear in the lateral meniscus and damage to the cartilage. It took 5–7 weeks to get better.

James only played in two games as a sophomore. He had 11 tackles and an interception in those two games.

He was given a redshirt for the following year, and as a redshirted sophomore in 2017, he played in 12 games and finished with 84 tackles, two interceptions, 11 passes defended, and a sack.

James decided on December 7, 2017, to skip his last two years of college and enter the 2018 NFL Draft.

Derwin James Career

James announced on December 5, 2017, through his Instagram account that he was giving up his last year of eligibility and entering the 2018 NFL Draft. He also decided not to go to the 2017 Independence Bowl because of his choice.

James went to the NFL Scouting Combine in Indianapolis and did most of the drills, but he didn’t do the short shuttle or the three-cone drill. Scouts and draft experts were impressed with how he did at the combine.

In the bench press, he was third out of all defensive backs, and in the 40-yard dash, he was ninth out of all safeties. He also came in fifth in the broad jump and sixth in the vertical jump among all defensive backs.

James went to Florida State’s pro day on March 20, 2018, but he decided to leave his combined numbers alone and only do the short shuttle, three-cone drill, and positional drills.

James also met with the Green Bay Packers and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers before the draft. However, he turned down a private workout with the Buccaneers, who had the 12th overall pick, even though they invited him.

At the end of the pre-draft process, NFL draft experts and scouts thought James would be taken in the first round. He was expected to be picked as one of the first 15 players.

DraftScout.com said he was the best free safety prospect in the draft, and NFL analyst Mike Mayock and Sports Illustrated said he was the second best safety.

Derwin James Personal Life

Much like many other prominent people and celebrities, Derwin James keeps secrets about his personal life.

