Since people started talking about the season 3 of Demon Slayer, fans are becoming eagerly impatient. The news of the third season seems like a fire as it is speeding the way that is not less than fire.

Demon Slayer Is A Japanese Anime

It is happening just because the second season of Demon Slayer made a skyline in the heart of the fans.

As the second season arrived to the end point, fans started making noise regarding the next season.

Demon Slayer Season 3 Season 1

Demon Slayer is a Japanese anime. Demon Slayer: Kimetsu No Yaiba was released in 2019 in the month April. In season 1, there are 26 episodes have been shown.

It started with a theme of Grunge. The series received the license from Aniplex of America, and it was simulcast by Anime Lab in Australia and New Zealand. It was first screened at the Aratani Theatre in Los Angeles.

Demon Slayer Season 3 Plot

The first season of the anime illustrate a story of a boy, named Tanjiro who takes the responsibility of his family after his father passed away.

He sells charcoal in the nearby country and the money he earns from it, helps to feed his family. One day after coming home he sees that his entire family is slaughtered by demons except his younger sister.

When he was running away from their village to save his sister, a demon slayer helped them to kill the demon who was essentially her sister but a demon.

The demon slayer suggested to Tanjiro to become a demon slayer as she was impressed by his action. It needs only an exceptional strength and technique that is more than a human can consists. The bond between a brother and sister has been portrayed here.

Demon Slayer Season 3 Season 2

After the first season get over, people were eagerly waiting for the next season, and it gained worldwide popularity.

The theme of the second season is Akebosi which means morning star (English). The series received the license from Aniplex of America to screen out of the continent as in Southeast Asia and South Asia.

Demon Slayer Season 3 Plot

The second season is quite emotional as it illustrates the journey of the protagonist emotionally and physically.

This season contains 11 episodes. The first part was ended at the railway station and the second part started in the train.

To make people understand it recapped several episodes that why few scenes remained unseen. Most of the scenes are fighting as there is a battle between the protagonist and demons are portrayed. At the end of the season protagonist will learn the truth.

Demon Slayer Season 3 Season 3

Season 3 of demon slayer is not yet released. The name of the season is the Swordsmith Village Arc. But according to the news the premiere will be seen by 2023.

The date is yet to be announced. It is assumed that there will be more than 10 episodes in this season. Fans will be able to watch it on Hulu, Disney+ and ESPN+. It is expected that the 4th season will also come after the 3rd one.