About Addison Rae: Net Worth, Age Career, Brand, Family, Car, And More

Addison Rae Easterling, better known as Addison Rae, was born on October 6, 2000, in the Louisiana town of Lafayette. Monty Lopez, a photographer, and Sheri Easterling, an engineer, had 5.5 million & 14.3 million social media followers, respectively, and she was born to them. She has two younger brothers, Lucas and Enzo Lopez, with whom she grew up.

Her parents have been very supportive of her since she was a child, and she began competing in dance at the age of six. She proceeded to Calvary Baptist Academy in Louisiana to finish her studies. She attended Louisiana State University in Baton Rouge to pursue her degree in Sports Broadcasting.

Quick Facts About Addison Rae

According to rumors, Addison Rae owns an $80,000 Tesla Model X automobile.

This car does have a max speed of 200 km/h and is powered entirely by electricity.

How much does Addison Rae earn?

She is one of most followed celebrities on TikTok. Her yearly salary is roughly $35,000 dollars.Her primary source of revenue is through social media platforms such as Instagram, TikTok, and YouTube. She also participates in a variety of brand endorsements, advertisements, and collaborations. Addison Rae’s annual salary is expected to be over $300,000 in 2021.

Age And Early Life Explored

Addison leads a lavish lifestyle thanks to her dedication and hard work, which has resulted in a substantial net worth. She has put her money into automobiles and mansions. Addison has an incredible collection of cars, including a $100,000 Tesla Model X bespoke pink matte, a $35,000 Jeep Wrangler custom white with fruit designs, a $200,000 Mercedes AMG G63, and a $400,000 Rolls-Royce Cullinan.

The well-known tik-tor star lives in a luxurious bungalow in one of Los Angeles’ most affluent neighborhoods. Her home is valued at $3 million. Trendy Cheapskate, American Eagle, Chantilly Boutique, Daniel Wellington, Disney, McCary’s Jewelers, Reebok, Nintendo, and Fashion Nova are among the high-end brands Addison is connected with and endorses.

Addison Rae’s net worth and career

Addison Rae is predicted to have a net worth of around $8 million in 2022. Addison is a well-known TikTok celebrity and model who has become an instant social media sensation. She has gained worldwide fame as a result of her social media presence, particularly through her TikTok videos.

Addison Rae’s boyfriend, husband, and kids

Addison Rae did not have a spouse. Addison Rae has had a slew of boyfriends in the past. She has been dating Bryce Hall since August 2019. At the start of September 2020 Tory Zarba was the man she began dating. She reconnected with Bryce Hall after the split. She began dating Jack Harlow in April of the following year. Omer Fedi is the current guy she is dating in 2022.

Interesting Facts About Addison Rae

Addison Rae has more than 40 million Instagram followers, while her TikTok page has 5.5 billion likes but also 85.2 million followers.

In August 2020, Addison will debut her “Item Beauty” cosmetic collection.

In collaboration with Made by Collective, she has made the effort to create a vegan and cruelty-free company. Per sponsored post, Addison makes roughly $15,000.

