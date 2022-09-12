Dak Prescott Net Worth, Early Life, Career, Personal Life!

Rayne Dakota Prescott is an American football quarterback who inherited the love for the game from his mother. From being a school football star to reaching number 14 in the list of the NFL Top 100 Players of 2017, he made his mother proud.

Things To Know About Dak Prescott Net Worth, Career, Car Collection!

Prescott achieved new successes in past years, but his personal life was difficult for him.

Keep scrolling to know all the details about him, his career, and his personal life.

Dak Prescott Net Worth

As of 2022, the football quarterback player has a net worth of $40 million.

He earned this massive wealth from various endorsements and contracts. He has signed a four-year contract extension worth $160 million promising him more fortune by earning a $ 9 million base salary.

The endorsements have filled his pockets and are reported to earn almost $50 million through endorsements alone. He endorses AT&T, Adidas, Beats by Dre, Campbell’s Chunky Soup, Direct TV, 7-Eleven, New Era, Sleep Number, Oikos, Pepsi, and Citibank.

In 2018, he earned five times more than his salary from endorsements.

Prescott has collected more than $36,312,172 from his career out of which $35,000,000 was solely his salaries over five seasons. He earns around $42 million annually.

And his net worth is expected to increase with his growing career.

Dak Prescott Early Life

Dak Prescott was born on 29 July 1993 in Louisiana, the US to Nathaniel and Peggy Prescott. He was the youngest of the three, and his mother was a single parent. She worked as a manager of a truck stop to raise her three sons. His mother used to play football with him and his brothers in their house’s backyard, and the game fascinated him.

Dak attended Haughton High School where he was a football star. He played football for the Buccaneers in school and won District 1-AAAA Championship for his school in 2010.

Seeing his football skills, he got offers from Louisiana Tech, LSU, Memphis, Nicholls State, North Texas, TCU, and Mississippi State. However, the athlete selected the offer of Mississippi state.

Dak Prescott Career

In college, Dak played 12 games and scored 4 touchdowns by the end of the 2021 season.

In the next season, he played 11 games with 10 touchdowns and 7 interceptions. He was named the ‘Most Valuable Player in the 2013 ‘Liberty Bowl and was named to the 2013 ‘SEC Fall Academic Honor Roll.

In 2014 he became a full-time starter and broke ten school records in the season. He won the Conerly Trophy at the end of the season.

His nest year began as a candidate for the National Player of the Year award.

His 2015 season ended successfully with 29 passing touchdowns, 10 rushing touchdowns, and winning several honors. His college term ended with him making 38 school records.

His professional career began when he was picked up by the “Dallas Cowboys” in the fourth round. But he played only the first game of the season in September.

Gradually, his performances began gaining attention, and he became one of the key players on the team by winning over the Cleveland Browns.

The excellent player earned his first professional Rookie of the month in November.

During this season, he played in 16 games and earned 29 touchdowns. The Cowboys won the NFC East title, and Dak’s contribution began getting attention. He started receiving appraisals for his performances and was named the NFL Offensive Rookie of the Year.

The 2017 season proved to be a black season for the team as they experienced a few losing streaks throughout the season. Dak also performed unevenly but had a fairly good season. However, his team lost to the Seattle Seahawks in a Christmas Eve match.

At the end of the season, Prescott played 16 games with 3,324 passing yards, 28 touchdowns, and 13 interceptions.

Dak Prescott Contract

Currently, the fortress is in the four-year $160 million contract with the Cowboys that he signed in March 2021. The contract comes with a $126 million guaranteed and $66 million signing bonus.

He will earn $42 million annually with this deal. The bonus is the highest in NFL history until today.

Must Read:- Disney Shares First Glimpse Of Halle Bailey As Ariel In ‘The Little Mermaid’ Teaser

Dak Prescott Personal Life

Family

Dak Prescott has two older brothers, Tad and Jace, an older sister- Natalie Prescott-Smith, and an older half-brother, Elliot Prescott from his father’s first marriage.

He was very fond of his mother, but Dak lost her to colon cancer in November 2013. Then he lost his older brother in April 2020, who committed suicide.

Girlfriend

The 29-year-old player is in a relationship with Natalie Buffett, a popular personality on social media.

House

Prescott is the owner of a 9,000-square feet mansion worth $3.3 million in Prosper, Texas. The house features a game room, outdoor pool, indoor sports simulator theater, a custom field for football practice, and a private exercise room in the backyard.

Height And Weight

The football player is 6 feet 2 inches (1.88m) tall with 103 kg weight.

Dak Prescott Car Collection

As per available information, Prescott owns a garage full of cars including a Ferrari, an El Camino, an Escalada, and a Tesla as of 2022.

Read More:- Kim Kardashian Attends Fendi Show In A Sheer Sparkly Dress At NYF