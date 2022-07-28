0 SHARES Share Tweet

Riding an ATV, the renowned comedian Lil Duval was hit by a car, while running at full speed on Tuesday. The American comedian, actor, rapper, and singer Roland Powell, better known as Lil Duval was taken to the hospital following his involvement in the terrible accident.

Lil Duval Car Accident

Even before Lil Duval was airlifted to the nearest hospital, he gave a glimpse to his fans of what had happened to him by uploading a video on Instagram, in which he was lying on a stretcher, displaying his wounds and bandages on his head and other parts of his torso. In the clip, the comedian was being moved out of the ambulance

Lil Duval captioned the video stating that he was struck by an unknown car that broke one of his legs and thus he was about to fly to Nassau to undergo the surgery.

The Grow House star though injured heavily took another post to his Instagram in which he shared his previous post’s screenshot and corrected that the actor was not injured his legs, rather the accident had broken his instead, which was even worse than the former. However, the optimistic Lil Duval wrote that nothing could ever steal his happiness and that he was still chilling even in the adverse of the incidents that happened to him.

On Twitter, the School Dance alum shared a Tweet on Wednesday and penned about his conversation with the doctor, who revealed that the stand-up comedian had no internal bleeding, although he was hit by a fast-moving car.

Duval was into sharing every bit of his post-accident scenes as the 45-year-old rapper displayed the video of certain surgeons drilling on his body in the midst of an emergency procedure on his Instagram. The caption seemed quite pathetic as it said that the medical team was actually drilling on their knee without making him unconscious or simply sleeping.

Lil Duval Instagram

Usually, such procedures seem to have another step where the patient was given a dose of anesthesia, but the comedian was fully awake throughout the entire operation.

Coupled with the crying emojis, the clip literally made his buffs upset.

House of Payne’s Calvin Payne, Lance Gross commented on the initial post of the former BET finalist wishing him a speedy recovery mentioning Duval as his homie. The Undeclare cast, Kevin Hart also stepped up in sending his good wishes and prayers in getting well soon.

Apart from these artists, a bevy of the comedian’s fans and friends were pouring into the comment section, wishing the icon good health and showering him with their love and concern.

On Wednesday, Duval showed up again on Twitter and penned an apology to everyone for not being available on the call, as he explained that he was in utter pain and could not move.

Don’t Worry Be Happy singer also appreciated his friends and fans for continuously checking up on him and for showing an immaculate amount of affection. He pleaded with them to not consider it the wrong sense if he doesn’t happen to attend to their phone calls.

The artist recently collaborated with Thod Anthony Shaw, professionally known as Too Short, on the song titled, Big Sexy Thang in 2022, which shall be listened to on the streaming platforms like YouTube Music, JioSaavn, Spotify, and Apple Music.

Being an incredible actor, Duval has made his screen appearances through the films Meet The Blacks, Hip Hop Squares, Hillbilly Highway, More Money, More Family, Clean Up Men, Ain’t That America, Cedric The Entertainer, The House Next Door: Meet The Blacks 2, Scary Movie 5, 4 Minutes, and Tales.

Needless to say, Duval is also famous for his television shows, such as The Wide Awake, State Of The Union, All-Star Comedy Jam: Orlando, 2020 Code, and many more.

Lil Duval Net Worth

As per 2019 estimation, Ruval had a net worth of $1.5 million, which he has earned from his established career, mainly through his shows, Guy Code and Hip Hop Squares, however, in 2020, Ruval’s net worth was calculated as to be 2.5 million in total.

The Jacksonville-born comedian is said to have a daughter named Nyla, whose further information was not given to the media so far. Lil Duval’s stage name was derived in honor of his birthplace, Duval County, Florida.

His career debut was along with Frazier Othel Thompson III, famously called Trae Tha Truth, with a music video titled, Wat Dat Mouf Do? which was released on April 1, 2014. But, Duval gained public attention in 2018, when he published Smile Bitch, featuring two iconic figures, Snoop Dogg and Ball Greezy.