Colleen Hoover Net Worth, Age, Early Life, Writing Style!

The author of twenty-two novels and novellas, Colleen Hoover, is the #1 New York Times bestselling storyteller. The contemporary romance, young adult, psychological thriller, and new adult subgenres that Hoover writes about apply to her books.

All About Colleen Hoover Net Worth, Personal Life, Early Life!

Like Colleen Hoover did in 2022, there has never been an author who has consistently topped the USA TODAY Best-Selling Books list.

Yes, other authors have had multiple books appear on the bestseller list for numerous weeks, but none of them have come close to Hoover’s 15 books. She has advanced from a newly self-published unknown to a bestselling powerhouse in just ten years.

Colleen Hoover Net Worth And Writing Style

Colleen Hoover’s net worth or income range between $1 million and $5 million. Her primary profession as a novelist has brought her considerable wealth.

A revelation has shown that Montlake Romance, Grand Central Publishing, and Atria Books are the publishers of Colleen Hoover. Moreover, Colleen has several independent releases, including Heart Bones.

The new adult and young adult genres are appropriate for Hoover’s books. The subject content differs. For instance, the author’s enthusiasm for slam poetry significantly influenced “Slammed.” Hoover’s experience as a social worker inspired both the “Slammed” and “Hopeless” series.

But Hoover has experimented with other genres in her books. Her curiosity about the paranormal, for example, inspired her to write “Layla,” in which the titular character survives a life-threatening attack after which strange things begin to happen around her.

Hoover has also penned suspenseful novels and love stories with unexpected turns that feature heartache and struggles with mental illness.

Colleen Hoover Early Life

Eddie Fennell and Vannoy Fite welcomed Hoover into the world in Sulphur Springs, Texas, in December 1979. She was up in Saltillo, Texas, and earned her high school diploma in 1998.

She wed Heath Hoover in 2000, and the two are parents to three sons. Hoover received a health and social care education from Texas A&M-Commerce.

Before working as a counselor at WIC, a nutrition program for women, children, and newborns, she worked as a social worker for several years. Hoover started pursuing a literary career while she was a student at WIC.

During her free time, she frequently wrote on a laptop she had borrowed from her mother when one of her sons was at play practice. As a Christmas present, she presented the book to her mother.

Becoming The Bestselling Novelist

Hoover started writing Slammed, her debut book, in November 2011 with no plans to release it. Instead, she was motivated by a line from the Avett Brothers’ song “Head Full of Doubt/Road Full of Promise,” “Decide what to be and go be it.”

As a result, she sprinkled Avett Brothers lyrics all across the narrative. January 2012 saw the release of Slammed.

After the book was reviewed and given five stars by book blogger Maryse Black, sales of Hoover’s first two volumes exploded after a few months. Hopeless, a book by Hoover that peaked at number one on the New York Times bestseller list, was released in December 2012.

Slammed, Hoover’s first book was independently released in January 2012, and Point of Retreat, its follow-up, came out in February. Her debut work, which was released in 2012, was this novel.

Hoover made the book available so that her mother, who had recently purchased a Kindle, could read it. She abandoned her profession as a social worker after the popularity of this book to become a full-time writer.

In December 2012, she self-published Hopeless, a book about a girl who attended public high school after attending home school her entire life. It quickly rose to the top of the New York Times Best Seller list, remaining for three weeks.

The novel was the first ever self-published one to come in the first place. Losing Hope, a companion novel was made available.

Hoover’s fame skyrocketed in 2021 due to media exposure to TikTok‘s #BookTok community. Her 2016 book It Ends with Us, published in January 2022, peaked at number one on The New York Times bestsellers list.

Colleen Hoover Personal Life

The Avett Brothers band’s talent, which Hoover has openly acknowledged she is addicted to and highly impressed by, is evident in most of her books.

They make up 99.9% of Hoover’s playlist, with Eminem and Jason Mraz making up the remaining 1%. Along with drinking diet Pepsi, Hoover also enjoys Lindt truffles.

Furthermore, Hoover is a generous philanthropist. In 2015, Colleen Hoover and her sisters founded the nonprofit organization The Bookworm Box.

All of the books on the store shelves are given and signed by the author as part of The Bookworm Box, a subscription service for autographed books. Over a million dollars have been given to those in need via The Bookworm Box to date.

