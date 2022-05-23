5.6 C
Oacoma
Monday, May 23, 2022
HomeTop NewsZac Brown Band Founding Member John Driskell Hopkins Announces ALS Diagnosis- Detail...
Top News

Zac Brown Band Founding Member John Driskell Hopkins Announces ALS Diagnosis- Detail Explored!!

By: Editorial Team

Date:

Related stories

spot_img

In a short video posted to the band’s YouTube channel, founding member John Driskell Hopkins stated he has been diagnosed with ALS while standing beside bandmates from the country music group.

John Driskell Hopkins Announced His ALS Diagnosis

Since the band’s formation in 2002, the 51-year-old artist has served as a multi-instrumentalist with a concentration on the bass guitar, as well as a dynamic vocalist and lyricist, said he had bad news for the band’s large fan following.

John Driskell Hopkins, Zac Brown Band founder, has ALS

Hopkins, who plays guitar, banjo, and ukulele in addition to providing backup vocals for the Zac Brown Band and his own solo projects, revealed his diagnosis in a video message with his bandmates by his side.

A member of one of country music’s most popular bands confirmed his diagnosis of ALS on Friday.

In a short video greeting to fans, John Driskell Hopkins, a founding member, composer, and bassist for Zac Brown Band, revealed that he has slow-progressing symptoms that neurologists have diagnosed as ALS.

“I’ve noticed some balance issues and stiffness in my hands over the last few years. I was diagnosed with ALS after a thorough examination by some of the country’s leading neurologists. We believe that because my symptoms have progressed slowly from the beginning, they will continue to do so in the future “Hopkins, 51, stated.”

Zac Brown, the lead singer, continued, “Although ALS treatment technology and research have progressed, there is still no cure. Thank you so much for your prayers and support in our fight against ALS.”

He stated in the minute-long footage, which was also released on the band’s Twitter account, “I have sad news to tell, and my brothers and sisters have gathered to support me.”

Zac Brown, the lead singer, continued, “Although ALS treatment technology and research have progressed, there is still no cure. Thank you so much for your prayers and support in our fight against ALS.”

In the video, Hopkins and his bandmates encouraged viewers to “HOP” to 345-345 to donate to ALS research. Hopkins and his family founded Hop on a Cure, a charity for ALS research that aims to prevent, reverse and cure the disease while raising awareness and fostering community.

With the tremendous commercial success of their popular song “Chicken Fried,” the award-winning band has released seven studio albums, two live albums, and one greatest hits album. The Recording Industry Association of America certified their debut album, “The Foundation,” triple platinum, while its subsequent catalogs, “You Get What You Give” and “Uncaged,” both reached platinum.

Read More:

Editorial Team
Editorial Team

Subscribe

- Never miss a story with notifications

- Gain full access to our premium content

- Browse free from up to 5 devices at once

Latest stories

Previous articleWhat George Carlin Taught Jon Stewart About Comedy, When And How Did George Carlin Die? Biography, Net Worth, And More!!
Next articleChris Pratt And Katherine Schwarzenegger Welcomes Second Baby Girl, Reveal Her Name In An Emotional Post!!

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

About Us

Chamberlain Oacoma Sun began its journey in 2007 with the aim to provide unbiased news to millions of people across the nation. Our crew of experienced journalists, writers, and editors is dedicated to delivering all types of news, including entertainment, sports, science, technology, economy, and world news.

Latest

Chris Pratt And Katherine Schwarzenegger Welcomes Second Baby Girl, Reveal Her Name In An Emotional Post!!

Top News 0
On May 21, Chris Pratt and Katherine Schwarzenegger welcomed...

G Herbo’s Age, Height, Career, Net Worth, Early Life, Relationship

Biography 0
Herbert Randall Wright III, better known by his stage...

Kourtney Kardashian And Travis Barker Engage In Pda During An Idyllic Yacht Trip Hours Prior To Their Wedding

Entertainment 0
The couple and their wedding guests are staying in...

Popular

Chris Pratt And Katherine Schwarzenegger Welcomes Second Baby Girl, Reveal Her Name In An Emotional Post!!

Top News 0
On May 21, Chris Pratt and Katherine Schwarzenegger welcomed...

G Herbo’s Age, Height, Career, Net Worth, Early Life, Relationship

Biography 0
Herbert Randall Wright III, better known by his stage...

Kourtney Kardashian And Travis Barker Engage In Pda During An Idyllic Yacht Trip Hours Prior To Their Wedding

Entertainment 0
The couple and their wedding guests are staying in...

Sitemap

Copyright © 2022 | CHAMBERLAIN SUN