Zac Brown Band Founding Member John Driskell Hopkins Announces ALS Diagnosis- Detail Explored!!

In a short video posted to the band’s YouTube channel, founding member John Driskell Hopkins stated he has been diagnosed with ALS while standing beside bandmates from the country music group.

John Driskell Hopkins Announced His ALS Diagnosis

Since the band’s formation in 2002, the 51-year-old artist has served as a multi-instrumentalist with a concentration on the bass guitar, as well as a dynamic vocalist and lyricist, said he had bad news for the band’s large fan following.

Hopkins, who plays guitar, banjo, and ukulele in addition to providing backup vocals for the Zac Brown Band and his own solo projects, revealed his diagnosis in a video message with his bandmates by his side.

A member of one of country music’s most popular bands confirmed his diagnosis of ALS on Friday.

In a short video greeting to fans, John Driskell Hopkins, a founding member, composer, and bassist for Zac Brown Band, revealed that he has slow-progressing symptoms that neurologists have diagnosed as ALS.

“I’ve noticed some balance issues and stiffness in my hands over the last few years. I was diagnosed with ALS after a thorough examination by some of the country’s leading neurologists. We believe that because my symptoms have progressed slowly from the beginning, they will continue to do so in the future “Hopkins, 51, stated.”

Zac Brown, the lead singer, continued, “Although ALS treatment technology and research have progressed, there is still no cure. Thank you so much for your prayers and support in our fight against ALS.”

He stated in the minute-long footage, which was also released on the band’s Twitter account, “I have sad news to tell, and my brothers and sisters have gathered to support me.”

Zac Brown, the lead singer, continued, “Although ALS treatment technology and research have progressed, there is still no cure. Thank you so much for your prayers and support in our fight against ALS.”

In the video, Hopkins and his bandmates encouraged viewers to “HOP” to 345-345 to donate to ALS research. Hopkins and his family founded Hop on a Cure, a charity for ALS research that aims to prevent, reverse and cure the disease while raising awareness and fostering community.

With the tremendous commercial success of their popular song “Chicken Fried,” the award-winning band has released seven studio albums, two live albums, and one greatest hits album. The Recording Industry Association of America certified their debut album, “The Foundation,” triple platinum, while its subsequent catalogs, “You Get What You Give” and “Uncaged,” both reached platinum.

Read More: