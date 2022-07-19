Chelsea Handler Announces Breakup With Jo Koy After A Year Of Dating!

0 SHARES Share Tweet

Chelsea Handler, host of late-night talk show, Chelsea Lately, and Jo Koy, American stand-up comedian are finally taking a break after a year of dating. Handler, who is also an American comedian, actress, writer, and producer, announced the news in an Instagram post on Monday.

Chelsea Handler And Jo Koy’s Relationship Ends After 1 Year Of Relation

The actress posted a video that was filmed earlier when the couple was in love. She captioned the video with a long note that explained their relationship which lasted only for just a year. The post said that the video was recorded previously as they were expecting to celebrate their first anniversary together. But as the situation is not the same, they planned to take a break with a heavy heart. For them, it felt like the right time for a change in their life.

The duo seemed so silly in the video but the message under the post was somewhat shocking for many. In the video, the duo was discussing their journey of being in love. As they have joyfully completed their first year, the television host asks him about his feelings and experience as they are celebrating their togetherness.

In the duo, both the comedians appeared so happy being silly. She even added that they are so aware that many others were invested in their relationship and she expressed how grateful they are for the love they received till now and forever.

Chelsa Handler opened up in the post about her feelings for her now ex, Jo. She said that he is the man who blew her heart open with love, and even declared that he was the reason behind the changes she experienced in her life. She added, “To be loved and adored by @jokoy has been one of the greatest gifts of my life.” The actress is so grateful to her ex who helped her renew her faith in men, in love, in being 100% who she is, and for making her much more optimistic for the future.

Chelsea Handler To Focus More On Her Career

The television host couldn’t put an end to the message without addressing a special note to her now ex, Jo Koy. She said that he helped her open up her creativity, increase her lust for working hard again, be on the road, and mainly, he reminded her who she was and always has been.

She expressed her gratitude to him for helping her to plant her feet so firmly on the ground like never before. The actress even said that this is not the ending, yet it’s just another beginning. She feels much comfort in the thought that she is still loved and even declared that she loves him the way the sun loves the moon and the moon loves the sun. She ended the note for Jo by saying, ‘Your Person Is Coming.’

The Chelsea Lately host encouraged the readers to continue to root for the former couple and said, ‘You never know what life will bring.’ She utilized the moment for promoting Jo’s upcoming movie ‘Easter Sunday’ releasing on August 5th.

Handler and Jo have known each other for years and were good friends ever since they were introduced to each other by Comedian Jon Lovitz. The duo has opened up their relationship to the world through Instagram as they rekindled their friendship and spent a romantic comedy week in Los Angeles.

