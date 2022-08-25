Who Is Caroline Stanbury? Net Worth, Husband, Kids, And More!

0 SHARES Share Tweet

Caroline Stanbury is a British businesswoman, social media star, and reality TV star from London. In 2022, she has a net worth of $30 million. She is best known for her participation in the popular reality TV show Ladies of London, in which she starred in 2014. Caroline Stanley $30 million net worth at age 46, $5 million salary per year CareerTelevision Star

Caroline Stanbury Early life

Caroline Alice Stanbury-Habib was born on April 28, 1976. Her parents, Anthony and Elizabeth Stanbury, raised her in London. Her father is a venture capitalist and was the CEO of the famous fashion line Jeager. Her mother is the main designer and owner of a knitwear company.

She grew up with Victoria, Edward, and Alexander, her three siblings. Caroline took after her parents and was interested in fashion and show business from a young age. She began her career in fashion with the full support of her family. Caroline went to school at Westonbirt School in Gloucestershire, where she graduated. After that, she went to King’s College in London.

Name Caroline Stanbury Net Worth $30 million Born On April 28, 1976 Age 46 Years Husband Sergio José Carrallo Pendás

Caroline Stanbury Net Worth

Caroline Stanbury‘s net worth is estimated to be around $30 million in 2022. She is one of the most famous TV personalities in the country, and her successful career has helped her earn a lot of money. Most of her money comes from her own businesses and international brands.

Her company “Gift Company” became one of the most popular and well-known brands among celebrities. Caroline is now one of the richest members of The Real Housewives of Dubai series. As mentioned earlier, Stanbury received $10,000 for each episode of the popular television program Ladies of London.

Some newspaper reports say that Caroline Stanbury’s annual income and net worth are over $5 million and that her business is constantly growing. Moreover, the smart businesswoman has almost 600,000 followers on Instagram. Caroline Stanbury lives in one of the most beautiful areas of Dubai, United Arab Emirates, in a very nice house with a very nice lifestyle.

Caroline Stanbury Dating

Caroline Stanbury dated many famous people during her life, such as Prince Andrew and British actor Hugh Grant. Caroline Stanbury started dating businessman Cem Habib and in 2004 they got married. Together they had three children: Yasmine Habib, Aaron Habib and Zac Habib. Caroline and Cem separated in 2019 due to problems in their own lives.

After that, Carolien started dating Sergio José Carrallo Pendás, who used to play soccer. Carrillo is best known as a player in Real Madrid FC and grew up in Madrid, Spain.

Sergio has a net worth of $5 million and owns a wealth management firm called Venture. Caroline, on the other hand, has a huge net worth of $30 million. They celebrated a very fancy wedding at Raffles The Palm Dubai.

Caroline Stanbury television show

After The Ladies of London, Caroline got another regular television show called The Real Housewives of Dubai. Filming for the show started at the end of 2021. Caroline went back to Bravo for another reality show that was released. There were rumors that Caroline would be one of the people in the hit show.

Her main goal is to show how strong women cope in a new place like Dubai, UAE. This is one reason why Caroline’s appearance on RHODubai in 2022 was so exciting for reality TV fans.

Caroline has also appeared on many television shows such as Stay Home With Chris Fade, Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen, E! News Live, and many others.

Caroline Stanbury divorced Cem Habib in 2019. After that, she married a much younger man.

Caroline Stanbury was born and grew up in London. Today she lives in Dubai with her three children and her new husband Sergio Carallo, who used to play soccer for Real Madrid.

She used to be a stylist, but became famous as a reality star. Now she works as an ambassador for some of the world’s most famous companies.

Stanbury appeared in three episodes of “Girls of London” between 2014 and 2017. Her shoe company, Black Suede Studio, also came out for the first time last year.

Caroline Stanbury already has a husband and three children from a previous relationship. She and her new partner, Sergio Carrallo, do not yet have a child together.

During her 15-year marriage to Cem Habib, she gave birth to Yasmin, Zac, and Aaron.

A cast member from The Real Housewives of Dubai once said that the 18-year age gap between her and her new husband has caused a lot of problems, especially when they talk about starting a family.

Caroline shared a beautiful picture of her family smiling in front of a bouquet of pink and gold heart-shaped balloons on April 28 to celebrate her 46th birthday.

