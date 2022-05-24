BTS’ V And Blackpinks’s Jennie Were Caught Up In Dating Rumors, Details Explored!!

Romance allegations have surfaced after Korean news agencies published a photo of two K-Pop artists BTS’ V and BLACKPINK’s Jennie riding together in a car, for which the information came from an unnamed source. The people who thus appeared to be in a car are depicted in the photographs. It’s believed that the two (V and black pink) have been snapped on Jeju Island. Jeju Island is located in South Korea.

Is BTS’s V Dating Blackpink’s Jennie?

It was then confirmed that the person suspected of being with V was riding with the girl. Jennie’s label, YG Entertainment, has not verified or refuted the romance rumors. We don’t have anything to say, stated YG Entertainment on May 23, in keeping with Korean media outlet Digital Chosun Ilbo. We can assist you in recognizing some extraordinary opportunities.

While BTS’ company HYBE has declined to comment on the rumors, media source Chosun quoted Blackpink’s company YG Entertainment as saying, “we don’t have anything to say.” Taken from a distance, the photo allegedly capabilities Kim Tae-Hyung, additionally known professionally as V, and Jennie, who are each noticeable carrying sunglasses. The picture has been broadly shared on social media, as K-Pop enthusiasts continue to discuss its authenticity.

There’s no way Jennie and V are dumb enough to travel to Jeju (Island) without coating or covering anything, someone commented on Twitter. It’s most likely just a Photoshop job done to hide some other controversy. They may then claim that it’s all a prank after some time has passed. It is Photoshop added by another enthusiast. Well, precisely Jennie and V? The enterprise recognizes something.

One supporter of the singers tweeted that she noticed a few enthusiasts within the remark phase bashing Jennie or V due to their rumored location on Jeju Island. Someone mentioned that the picture is also altered. If there may be a relationship, allow them to date due to the fact that they may be furthermore human. It’s so sickening to see enthusiasts bashing them simply due to this.

However, this isn’t always the primary time that V and Jennie are related to each other. Following the debut of the BTS members like RM, Jimin, Jin, V, Jungkook, J-Hope, and Suga on Instagram, V made information for following Jennie available on his account.

Meanwhile, as of this writing, V’s company, Big Hit Music, still is dealing with all the rumors. It’s impossible for the company to confirm because it was so far apart from the artists’ private lives, according to YG Entertainment, the two stars’ management company.

Previously, Jennie was rumored to be in a relationship with Bigbang’s G-Dragon. While the singer by no means replied to relationship link-ups with G-Dragon, reviews later claimed that the 2 parted methods after G-Dragon’s non-public Instagram account unfollowed Jennie on the platform.

Last December, BTS participants released their private Instagram accounts, which collected tens of thousands of followers. On Dec. 7, enthusiasts observed that V accompanied Jennie’s Instagram account.

