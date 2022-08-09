Anne Heche Still In A Coma Four Days After Horror Car Accident

0 SHARES Share Tweet

On Friday morning in Los Angeles’ Mar Vista neighborhood, Anne Heche, 53, was struck by an SUV and fell into an induced coma; she has since undergone surgery for burns and lung injuries.

After a horrific vehicle accident that saw her Mini Cooper “engulfed in flames,” the actress is still in critical condition in a coma four days later. A representative for Emmy-nominated actress tells that her condition is *worse than it appeared over the weekend.

Anne Heche In Extremely Critical Condition After Horror Car Crash

“She has major lung damage requiring mechanical ventilation and burns that necessitate surgical surgery,” her representatives claimed in a statement to People.

“At this point, Anne’s situation is really dire.” In a statement, a representative indicated that she has a major lung injury necessitating mechanical ventilation, as well as burns that require surgery. Her family says she’s been unconscious since the accident and hasn’t recovered consciousness.

Heche’s publicist provided a promising message on Saturday, listing her as “in stable condition,” but this fresh statement arrives two days later. In any event, Heche’s family requested “thoughts and prayers” at the time of her death. After a car she was driving crashed and burst into flames in Mar Vista, Los Angeles, Heche was taken to the hospital.

A “major fire” erupted following the incident, which was extinguished after an hour, according to the LAFD. The driver was taken to the hospital with “serious injuries” by the rescue crews.

The sensation that Anne Heche‘s blue Mini Cooper had penetrated 30 toes into the two-story mansion was so strong. Even though the home’s occupants were unharmed, the Los Angeles Fire Department determined that the building was no longer safe to live in.

The next-door neighbor of the damaged residence, who arrived first, provided information about the occurrence. “I saw a car speeding by in front of my house and a few moments later I heard a crash.

“[The car] went right through the home to the again of the home.

“The windows were broken, so I opened the back door of the car.”

“She finally answered and said she was not okay, so that was tough.”

“I know they didn’t get her out of the car until the fire was pretty much put out.”

The neighbor continued by saying that following the crash, he assisted the person in leaving the residence.

Anne Heche Health Update!

Several car accidents involving Anne Heche occurred on August 5, 2022, in the Mar Vista area of Los Angeles. Her car was involved in two accidents, the first of which involved a carport at an apartment complex just around the block. In the second, she struck a residence. When she tried to put out the flames, she nearly lost her life.

Heche was rushed to the hospital by an ambulance and a firefighter. She was airlifted from the scene of the accident to the hospital, where her condition is severe.

Heather Duffy Boylston, a close friend, spoke to the Associated Press on the 7th to describe her stable condition, noting that she was doing better but still had major burn injuries. The authorities told the Los Angeles Times that Anne was drunk and reckless at the time of the incident, which they revealed to the newspaper.

Who Is Anne Heche?

Anne Celeste Heche is her entire given name. She was born on May 25, 1969, in Aurora, Ohio, the daughter of Donald Joe Heche and Nancy Heche, and is a 53-year-old Hollywood actress and filmmaker. “Another World,” a soap opera in which she played Marley Love and Vicky Hudson for four years and won numerous honors, including a Daytime Emmy and two additional Soap Opera Awards, made her renowned.

Movies such as Donnie Brasco (1997), Six Days, Seven Nights (1998, 1997), Volcano (1997), Return to Paradise (1998, 1998) and I Know What You Did Last Summer (1997) made Anne a household name in the late 1990s. There were comedies, dramas and tv shows that she appeared in as well. And all of this hard work paid off in the form of a slew of well-deserved nominations and accolades.

Ellen DeGeneres And Anne Heche Relationship

After Ellen DeGeneres rose to fame in 1997, Anne met and dated him at the height of her popularity. When Anne Heche appeared on “Dancing With the Stars” in 2020, she discussed her former relationship with Ellen DeGeneres. They met in 1997 at a Vanity Fair Oscars party and remained together till 2000.

“I was sacked from my multimillion-dollar picture agreement, and I didn’t work in a studio film for 10 years,” Anne Hecke claimed in a DWTS interview. “I was in a relationship with Ellen DeGeneres for three and a half years. The stigma associated with that relationship was so horrible.”