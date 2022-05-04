Sean Hannity is one of the top American-based radio personalities and political commentators who are quite popular after being a host on Fox news since 2009. Alongside being a famous personality, his current girlfriend is also a famous face on the conservative channel that he is hosting now. He is 60 years old as of 2022 and was born in New York, United States.

Who Is Ainsley Earnhardt?

In 1999, Ainsley Earhardt graduated from the University of South Carolina with a degree in journalism. For her work as a reporter in Columbia, South Carolina, she was named Columbia Metropolitan Magazine’s Person of the Year (via The Famous People). Two of her children’s books were co-authored with her daughter Hayden, who was the subject of both of them.

Are Sean and Ainsley in a Relationship?

Ainsley Earhardt and Sean Hannity have reportedly been dating since the beginning of 2019. Earhardt has had two previous marriages.

On the eve of the 2020 presidential election, Hannity and Earhardt were seen arriving at a party via helicopter. She also uses Hannity’s lawyer as her TV agent.

Reports of infidelity were the cause of both of Ainsley Earnhardt’s marriages falling apart. She married Kevin McKinney, her college sweetheart, in 2005, but the couple divorced in 2009 after rumors surfaced that McKinney was an unfaithful husband (via Heavy).

After marrying Clemson’s ex-starting quarterback Will Proctor in 2012, Earhardt welcomed her first child, a daughter named Hayden, in 2015. After three years of marriage, Proctor cheated on Earnhardt with one of his closest friends, a claim he vehemently denied.

How long has Sean Hannity been married?

It’s worth mentioning again that Sean Hannity and Ainsley Earhardt have married before. The marriage of Sean Hannity and Jill Rhodes, who had been dating for two years prior, took place in 1993. The couple divorced in 2019, 20 years after they were married.

Many people, including the pastor who officiated their wedding, cautioned Rhodes against marrying a New Yorker. Hannity’s first book was dedicated to his family, and he wrote, “They’re the ones who put up with my crazy work schedule for this. It’s all worth it because of them, and they make my life complete and happy in ways I can’t even begin to describe. They are a blessing to me.”

Even though they are no longer married, Rhodes’ brother continues to work for Hannity on his Fox show, and the family even gets together to celebrate holidays. Ainsley Earhardt has replaced Hannity as a Fox host. As a result, Hannity revealed his divorce to the public for the first time.

After Sean’s divorce, he appears to be living happily, despite divorcing his ex and moving on with another relationship. His girlfriend also comes from a previous marriage and though it is new to them, they continue to live their lives in their own mannerisms. Sean has children from his previous marriage, he is living with his ex in Tranquility.

