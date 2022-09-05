It is not at all wrong to say that Alex Oxlade Chamberlain has made his name a brand, thanks to his hard work and dedication.

Alex Oxlade Chamberlain Net Worth, Personal Life, Awards!

Many of the fans and followers of Alex Oxlade Chamberlain always wanted to know every detail about Alex Oxlade Chamberlain. In this article, you will get to know every detail about Alex Oxlade Chamberlain’s Bio, wife, Net worth, etc.

Alex Oxlade Chamberlain is one of the most well-known English Football players who is best known for his excellent gameplay in football matches at a very young age.

It is really hard to believe that at a very young age Alex Oxlade Chamberlain has made a very big name for himself.

For his energetic performance in sports, he has previously received many awards and recognitions. Let’s have a closer look at the early life of the much-loved sports star.

Alex Oxlade Chamberlain Net Worth

Over some years Alex Oxlade Chamberlain has become one of the highest-earning sports players in the Liverpool team. Since the start of his professional football career, he has been earning a very good amount of match fees, thanks to his hard work and performance during the matches.

When Alex Chamberlain signed the contract with the Liverpool team, he became one of the highest-earning players in the team. He reportedly signed a contract worth £31,200,000 with Liverpool and as of now on an annual basis, he earns a salary of £6,240,000.

It is estimated that the player earns a salary of £120,000 a week. Apart from this, there is no information available about the earnings of the sports star.

Alex Oxlade Chamberlain Early Life

Alex Oxlade Chamberlain was born in the year 1993 in the city of Portsmouth, England. Since his childhood, he was very much interested in sports and has always shown interest in active sports participation.

Apart from football, he was also interested in cricket but in the long run, he decided that he will establish himself as a good-performing figure in the world of football.

Oxlade Chamberlain is highly inspired by his father who has also been a very great football player. His father is none other than the Former Stoke City, and Portsmouth football player Mark Chamberlain who also played for England in international football matches.

Even Oxlade Chamberlain’s uncle is a skilled football player. There are some other of his family members who are engaged in football matches and it won’t be wrong to say that his entire family is football lovers. His younger brother Christian also played for the Town of Aldershot.

During his childhood, Alex Oxlade Chamberlain went to St John’s College which is in South sea, Portsmouth where along with his studies he kept on playing football and also engaged in some other sports. Since his childhood, he has been an Arsenal supporter and he played rugby union as a scrum half or full back.

During his childhood when he was offered a trial at the London Irish rugby team, he almost decided that he would choose rugby over football. But he later changed his mind and decided to pursue his dream of playing football. Since he was a god in sports with a very active body, he also played cricket.

In cricket, he played as an opening batsman, baller, and wicketkeeper. Seeing his active and energetic performance he was offered to play in the trials as a batsman and a wicketkeeper.

This was the time when his priorities again collided with each other and he finally made up his mind that he wouldn’t shift his focus from football to any other sports.

As a result the young Alex Oxlade Chamberlain finally returned to play as a football player.

Alex Oxlade Chamberlain Career

Alex at the age of seven joined the Southampton Academy and kept on improving his game playing there. In the year 2010, he made his debut for the Southampton team where he emerged victorious with 5-0 defeating Huddersfield Town.

Following this, he became the youngest appearance of the Southampton football club. In the same year while playing against the South end United he appeared as the 82ndb

minute substitute for Jason Puncheon. Since his childhood, Alex Oxlade was a big supporter of the Arsenal team. His dedication and hard work got him a place in the same Arsenal team that he entered in the year 2011. He signed an agreement with Arsenal and became a member of the team.

Till now the amount and the details of the contractual agreements aren’t revealed but some of the sources say that he got a payment of £ 12 Million at the beginning level which eventually went up to £ 15 million with other incentives added on.

By the end of the first season of the premier league in which Alex Oxlade was performing very well, he got nominated for the PFA Young Player of the year.

In the year 2017 Alex Oxlade Chamberlain entered into a 5-year agreement with the rivals of Arsenal named Liverpool. The Contract was worth 35 Million £ and in the same year, he made his debut for Liverpool where he emerged as a substitute. Liverpool eventually lost the game 5-0 to Manchester City.

In the next match against Maribor, Alex Oxlade scored many precious goals for his team and Liverpool tasted victory in the match with a total of 7-0. This was recorded as the largest victory ever by an English team. In the year 2017, he played against West Ham where his team Liverpool emerged victorious by 4-1.

Later on in the year 2018, he played against Manchester City where his team again emerged victorious with a total of 4-3 goals. Unfortunately, he couldn’t play in the FIFA world cup 2018 as he suffered a knee injury while playing against the Roma team in the same year.

He later entered an International Football match where he played for England’s under-18 team. The team England played against Poland where it won the match 3-0. Alex Oxlade Chamberlain played for nearly 45 minutes post which he was substituted.

Alex later entered the England under-19 football team and faced the German team in the year 2011 itself. Later on, in the same year, he was promoted to play in the England Under021 team. He played a friendly match with the Italian team of Italy. However, England lost the match to the Italian team.

He later played in the England Under-21 team against the team Azerbaijan in the year 2011 where he scored very well during the game.

In the same year, he also played against Israel’s football team where the England team got the victory with a 4-1 victory. Alex Oxlade Chamberlain, later on, scored a good score against the Iceland Football team and England won the match.

Thanks to his increasing level of performance, Alex remained at the top of the group-8 after he played against the team Iceland.

Till now he had made over 35 appearances in the International football matches where he has played for England’s team. In those 35 appearances, he has in total scored 7 goals and several other assists. Since the year 2017, he has been playing for the Liverpool team.

Since the year 2017, he has made 94 appearances in the Liverpool team where he has scored 10 goals. He has played seven matches in the Football Association Challenge Cup wherein he didn’t score any goals but assisted his team in scoring the goals.

In the league matches, he has made 7 appearances where he has scored a total of 2 goals and assisted his team in the matches.

Even in the Europe Cup, his performance has been very wonderful and worth remembering. Out of the total 21 matches, he has scored 5 goals and has assisted his team in scoring several other goals.

Alex Oxlade Chamberlain Personal Life And Relationships

In the year 2017, the news came out that Alex Oxlade Chamberlain is dating the singer Perrie Edwards. Perrie Edwards belongs to the girl group named Little max.

The couple stayed together till the year 2021 when they both announced that they welcomed a son together. This year in June 2022 Perrie Edwards and Alex Oxlade Chamberlain announced their engagement to all their fans and followers.

Alex Oxlade Chamberlain Awards And Honors

For his excellent performance in the game, Alex Oxlade has won many awards like

Football League One runner-up: 2010–11

FA Cup: 2013–14, 2014–15, 2016–17

FA Community Shield: 2014, 2015, 2017

EFL Cup: 2021–22

UEFA Super Cup: 2019

FIFA Club World Cup: 2019

Must Read:- The Rise Of Chamberlain Coffee, Find Out More!

Alex Oxlade Chamberlain Business Ventures

Apart from being a football player, Alex Oxlade Chamberlain has been working as an Investor and he has reportedly invested in some other businesses.

Alex Oxlade Chamberlain Real Estate, Automobiles And Private Jet Owned

Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain owns a mansion in Surrey where he stays with his family. He also owns cars like Range Rover, Rolls Royce, Mercedes, etc. There is no information available about the player owning any private jet.

Read More:- George W Bush Net Worth, Political Career, Personal Life!