Wizkid Net Worth 2022 -Biography, Income, Career, Wife

The music of Wizkid is quite famous globally. Moreover, the history of this Nigerian singer will surely impress you at every point. The receiver of the African Music Awards composes incredible songs preparing the audience for a delightful experience. The 2022 financials of this wonderful artist estimates that 4 million US dollars are the average net worth.

His name is also prominent among the world’s top musicians. Furthermore, you can easily connect with the personality through social networking sites. He is very active on different social media handles and encourages the feedback of his fans and followers. More than 9 million people across the globe are following the songwriter cum singer on Twitter. Similarly, his Instagram handle is also overflooding with 13 million fans and tends to grow more in the coming days.

Wizkid Early Life

16th July 1990 is the official date of birth of Wizkid. The African singer was named Ayodeji Ibrahim Balogun after birth. His hometown is Surulere, Nigeria. He was not the only child of his parents, Alhaji Muniru and Jane Dolapo. On one side, his father belonged to the Muslim community, while his mother, Dolapo, was a Christian by birth. Hence, he shared mixed blood along with his 12 sisters.

The height and weight of Wizkid are 5 feet 4 inches and 60 Kg, respectively. He looks great with black hair and dark brown eyes. Presently, he is 32 years old and has succeeded in making a good name in the global music industry.

He finished his schooling at one of the Primary schools of Surulere. Lagos State University was his college. However, he did not become a graduate and dropped out the college in 2009. But that did not bother the young man much as he was more interested in doing something with music.

Among many others, the favorite music personalities of his in childhood were Fela Kuti and Bob Marley. Their incredible voices influenced him to take music as a career.

Wizkid Career

Ayodeji used the name Lil Prince to write several songs in the early days. Moreover, apart from the lyrics, he also composed the tune and sang the songs. His first band of a young group of friends was Glorious Five. These were his pals from the Church. Gradually, singing became his serious career option. Time made him come in contact with some brilliant rappers of all time like Bow Wow, Master P, and others. So, it started a new journey towards his goal.

At 15 years,he got an excellent opportunity to receive the mentorship of Naeto C. The first music deal came with the hands of Bank W for his music brand Empire Mates Entertainment. Wizkid became the stage name of this fantastic singer when he was only 19 years.

Real Name Ayodeji Ibrahim Balogun Popular Name Wizkid Age 32 years old Born On 16 July 1990 Height 162.5cm Weight 65 Kg Eye Color Dark brown Hair Color Black Nationality Nigerian Profession Singer, songwriter Net worth $4 million

The first single of this renowned singing sensation came in 2010 and became widely popular by the title Holla At Your Boy. Later on, in 2011, people also appreciated his first album called Superstar. Here began the journey of stardom which continues till this date. Some notable musical names in his bag, where he acted also, are Sounds from the Other Side, One Dance, Checklist, and many more.

The Nigerian artist also impressed hundreds of fans through his stunning performances on Spotify. Checklist was the top most songs on the Billboard Charts for World Digital Songs in 2018. Being a prominent part of this album, Wizkid became a common name for most music lovers worldwide.

Wizkid Net Worth 2022

Nigerian Music Industry recognizes him as a top-class singer for top-rated albums and is currently the highest-paid person in his profession. For one live performance, the approximate charges of him vary between $20,000 and $50,000. It is huge for such a young musician and singer in Africa and America.

The different sources of earnings include live shows, online streaming, and the sale of albums. Not only this, but his merchandise also fetch incredible prices in the market. Furthermore, he makes a handful by working for different brand promotions, sponsorships, and endorsements. Around $4 million is the estimated net worth figure per the 2022 records.

Wizkid Relationships

Relationships were many in the case of Wizkid. But the current girlfriend of this singer is another celebrity from the same background, named Tiwa Savage. However, some of the other girls linked with him are Justin Skye, Binta Diamond Diallo, and more. In addition, he has fathered three sons from different previous relationships.

Wizkid Awards And Honors

In 2012, Superstar, the debut album of Wizkid, won the prize of the Best Album of the Year in Nigeria Entertainment Awards. Moreover, he also got the chance to perform at a renowned stage of HMV Apollo in London. In addition, this person is also the Grammy winner for one of her incredible singles of Beyonce titled Brown Skin Girl. As a result, he got the highest number of streams among all the Nigerian singers in 2021.

Wizkid Automobiles Owned/Private Jet

His most talked-about possession of him is always his collection of expensive cars and other luxurious items. In almost five years, he managed to own these lavish assets. Some models are Lamborghini Urus, Porsche Cayenne, Bentley Continental GT Convertible, etc.