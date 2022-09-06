All About Spencer Pratt Net Worth, Early Life, Career!

This very handsome and charming man was born on August 14, 1983, in Los Angeles, California. He is now at his golden age of 39. Pratt’s programmes were quite worth watching because of his effervescent personality.

Things To Know About Spencer Pratt Net Worth, Career, Awards!

Everyone will be familiar with Stephanie, another strong Television Personality. Actually Pratt is the elder brother of Stephanie.

Other related reports about his parents are not visible through the media lens, but they were William Pratt and Janet Pratt. Pratt is indeed a tall man with 1.83cm height and he weighs 70kg.

Spencer Pratt Net Worth

Spencer William Pratt is one of deadly talented American TV Personality with a $300 thousand net worth. He is one of the leading Tv personalities in America with high value.

He always had his way to swoop into the audiences that’s what made him quite different from his other contemporaries.



Spencer Pratt Early Life

Spencer Pratt was closely in connection with his sister Stephanie Pratt. Pratt spent most of his childhood days with Stephanie. Spencer was dating Heidi Montag and later, as things turned pretty bad they both went bankrupt and they had to endure tremendous loss and suffering.

But with their strong determination, they revert their power in the industry. But things have changed both this couple now owns a handsome net worth while his sister Stephanie is far beyond their reach and her net worth is calculated at $500,000.

He completed his studies and acquired a graduation degree in Political science from the University of Southern California. But the interesting fact is he has gained this degree after ten long years.

He always desired to pursue television projects and so he renounced his academic side. But it took ten years for him to realize the value of academic studies and he attained a degree.

Spencer Pratt Career

The main focus of his career was when he got an amazing opportunity to present himself as a tv personality. His debut reality series was ‘The Princes of Malibu’.

It was a very short-lived series, and Pratt was the creator and executive producer of this series. He acted as a manager, publicist, and agent in the series.

But this series was not quite acceptable and after its release, Pratt and his partner Heidi went bankrupt.

‘The Hills’ and its spin-off ‘Laguna Beach: The Real Orange County was an officially developed MTV reality television series in 2006. In this series, Heidi and Lauren Conrad were chronicled.

This series was a success and this gave way for much recognition for both. But the friendship between Heidi and Conrad became vague and led to deterioration when Pratt began to come into Heidi’s life. They began dating.

Pratt with his talents in music directing, he directed a music video for Heidi. ‘Higher’ was the remarkable first promotional album of Heidi’s and this gave her much wider recognition.

There was another series streaming and they both got an opportunity to be a part of that series’ American version. ‘I am a celebrity……Get Me Out of Here!’ was that adapted series and both Pratt and Heidi got a chance to appear on the second season of it. This series was created by Granada Television and LWT.

This series gained several critical acclaim and Tessa Jowell in an interview said about this series was “ If they weren’t mostly- save their blushes-has been celebrities, there might be more interest.

I think that if we saw many more programming hours taken over by reality TV, I hope you would begin to see a viewer’s revolt”.

Another vehement criticism that was raised over this television reality series was by Chris Packham. He said to cease the ‘abuse of animals. He considered this as trite and frivolous.

Pratt’s rise to prominence was his performance in MTV’s ‘The Hills’. Pratt was regarded as the “Greatest Reality TV Villain”.

At that time, as per reports, Heidi and Pratt was in a rough patch as she believed that Pratt is responsible for the release of a sex tape that involves her and her ex-boyfriend. But later the persona was changed from a demeaning boyfriend to now her husband.

2007 to 2010 was supposed to be the golden era of Spencer Pratt. Heidi and Pratt made their final appearance in season six and last season.

Apart from becoming famous for their antagonistic and antics, they both appeared in another series named ‘How I Met Your Mother’ in the episode titled ‘ Benefits’ as Heidi and Pratt.

After these appearances, Heidi filed a divorce petition from Pratt. She quoted that there are irreconcilable differences among them. But later she called it off and they asserted that this news was indeed to make her career ailing.

Also their next step into the field of reality series they appeared as different entities in ‘Celebrity Big Brother’. This series paved the way for them to pursue other roles as it was really pleasing to the audience.

Their partnership with ‘Marriage Boot Camp’ they were invited to this show as houseguests and they worked out their differences. Pratt hosted ‘The Spyson Hour’ and this show really gave a new way to him and he left the show in October 2015.

And finally to his anticipation, a reboot of ‘The Hills’ was announced by MTV in MTV Video Music Awards. Pratt confirmed that he will be playing a role in this series.

Also, Pratt has penned a book along with Montag in 2009 titled ‘How to Be Famous’.

Pratt also with his multi-talent made cameos on ‘Lose control’ by Kevin Federline and Fall out Boy’s I don’t Care, outstanding videos.

Spencer Pratt Personal Life

He started dating Heidi Montag and later despite some discrepancies, they both got married and they share a son named Gunner Stone. They tied the knot on April 25, 2009.

They both lead a tranquil life till date with their son. Though there were several rumours regarding their relationship, they tried to be there for each other and overcame their impediments.

Spencer Pratt Awards And Honours

He has won the Shorty Award for Snapchatter of the Year.

