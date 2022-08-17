0 SHARES Share Tweet

Snoop Dogg is a rapper, singer, producer, business owner, and actor from the West Coast. Cordozar Calvin Broadus was born on October 20, 1971, in Long Beach, California. His parents, Vernall and Beverly, divorced three months after Snoop’s birth. Snoop Dogg’s total net worth is $150 million.

Snoop Dogg’s total net worth is $150 million. Dr. Dre discovered him in 1992, which was the beginning of his music career. Subsequently, he released a number of classic songs and albums on the Death Row Records label.

Snoop Dogg is one of the richest and most successful rappers to emerge from the rap scene of the 1990s. He is also one of the few who still make music today.

Snoop Dogg Early Life

Cordozar Calvin Broadus was born on October 20, 1971, in Long Beach, California. Three months after Snoop was born, his parents Vernall and Beverly separated. His mother remarried. Because he liked the Peanuts character Snoopy so much, his mother and stepfather named him “Snoopy.” He was the second of three sons his mother had.

Snoop sang and played piano at Golgotha Trinity Baptist Church when he was very young. He began rapping in the sixth grade. As a child, Calvin sold candy, delivered newspapers, and packed groceries to help his family make ends meet. Although his mother did everything she could to keep him from getting involved with gangs and hitting the streets as a teenager, he started doing those things anyway. Shortly after graduating from high school, he was caught with cocaine and sent to jail. For the next three years, he was in and out of jail frequently.

Name Snoop Dogg Age 50 years Net Worth $150 million Date Of Birth Oct 20, 1971 Gender male Profession Musician, Actor, Television producer, Film Producer, Rapper, Film Score Composer, Screenwriter, Singer Nationality United States Of America

Snoop Dogg’s Career

Snoop Dogg first album, Doggystyle, was produced by Dr. Dre and released by Death Row Records in 1993. The album reached the number one spot on both the Billboard 200 and Billboard Top R&B/Hip-Hop Albums charts. The album had several hit singles, including “What’s My Name?” and “Gin & Juice.” Snoop’s next album, Doggfather, was released in 1996 and also hit number one on the Billboard charts.

For his next three albums, Snoop left Death Row and signed with No Limit Records. He released Da Game Is to Be Sold, Not to Be Told in 1998, No Limit Top Dogg in 1999, and Tha Last Meal in 2000, after which he signed with Priority/Capitol/EMI Records in 2002 and released the album Paid the Cost to Be da Boss. In 2004, he signed with Geffen Records and released R&G: The Masterpiece, That Blue Carpet Treatment, Ego Trippin, Malice ‘n Wonderland and Doggumentary.

Snoop Dogg’s Personal Life

Snoop married his high school sweetheart Shante Taylor on June 12, 1997. In May 2004, they filed for divorce. In January 2008, they got back together and renewed their wedding vows. They have three children together: sons Corde (1994) and Cordell (1997) and a daughter Cori (1999). Snoop has a son with Laurie Helmond, Julian Corrie Broadus, who was born in 1998. Snoop became a grandfather in 2015 when Cordell’s girlfriend Jessica Kyzer gave birth to a son.

Snoop Dogg Real Estate

Snoop Dogg sold his eight-bedroom, 6,527-square-foot Mediterranean-style home in Claremont, California, in 2007 for $1.83 million. In 1994, Snoop paid $660,000 for the house, but he moved out of it in 2000. He also owns a four-bedroom, 3,808-square-foot house in Diamond Bar, California, which he bought for $720,000.

Snoop Dogg is a big name in America, and he also owns a lot of real estates. He has a lot of money and is known for living a very flashy and expensive life. Snoop Dogg has a house in Long Beach, Los Angeles, Las Vegas, New York, Washington, etc.

Snoop Dogg has every kind of car you can imagine in his car collection. He has a huge collection of cars including Ferraris, Rolls-Royces, Cadillacs, Pontiacs, McLarens, and many more. His fancy cars help him get around town in style.

Snoog Dogg Awards

In 1992, Snoop Dogg started his career by appearing on Dr. Dre’s first solo single and album. In 1993, he released his first album as a solo artist. It was produced by Dr. Dre and released by Death Row Records. The album was called “Doggystyle” and was very successful. It was number one on the R&B and hip-hop albums charts and number one on the Billboard 200 Popular chart. After releasing more great singles, he left Death Row Records and signed with No Limit Records in 1998.

