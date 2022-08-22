Sarah Hyland Net Worth: Age, Bio, Career & More!

0 SHARES Share Tweet

Sarah Hyland is a singer and an actress. She went to the Professional Performing Arts School before getting small parts in the movies Private Parts (1997), Annie (1999), and Blind Date (2007).

Sarah Hyland Net Worth: Who Is She Dating Now?

She is best known for playing Haley Dunphy on the ABC sitcom Modern Family from 2009 to 2020.

For this role, she won four Screen Actors Guild Awards and the Critics’ Award for Outstanding Performance by an Ensemble in a Comedy Series. Comes with a nomination.

Sarah Hyland’s Bio

Sarah Hyland was born in New York City, New York, United States of America, on November 24, 1990. She is 31 years old right now.

Sarah Hyland is the daughter of actress Melissa Canaday and actor Edward James Hyland. Ian Hyland, who is two years younger than she is, is also an actor.

Sarah Jane Hyland was born in Manhattan, New York City, on November 24, 1990. Sarah was raised by two actors, so she was always going to work in the entertainment business. Ian, her brother, is also in the shows.

She started acting when she was only four years old. She did voice work for different projects and got parts in TV commercials.

Sarah Hyland spent most of her childhood and adolescence as a homeschooled student. Her mother taught her and also helped her learn how to act. She also spent a lot of traveling with her father when he went on tour with different theatre groups.

Hyland went to public school after the second grade until he was accepted into the Professional Performing Arts School.

Career!

Sarah Hyland began her acting career with small parts in movies like “Private Parts,” “Annie,” “Blind Date,” and others. In the 1997 movie “Private Parts,” she played Howard Stern’s daughter. This was one of her first roles.

Sarah Hyland played Molly in the 1999 TV version of “Annie,” and she also played Maddie Healy in “NBC’s Lipstick Jungle.” Besides that, she has also been in an Olive Garden commercial with actress Molly Culver.

Sarah Hayland also played young Jacqueline Bouvier in the Broadway show Grey Gardens. She got a big break when she was cast as Haley Dunphy in the ABC comedy show “Modern Family.” People think that her work in the series as Haley Dunphy is the best work in her entire career.

Personal Life/Relationships

Edward James Hyland and Melissa Canardo are the parents of Sarah Hyland. Sarah Hyland’s father is an actor by the name of Edward James Hyland, and her mother is an actress by name of Melissa Canardo. She grew up in a Christian family.

Sarah Hyland has been with Wells Adams, a reality TV star and radio DJ, since the fall of 2017. In July 2019, the couple said they were going to get married.

Before that, she was with actor Matt Prokop for a long relationship, from 2009 to 2014. Then, from 2015 to 2017, she was with her “Vampire Academy” co-star Dominic Sherwood.

Sarah Hyland’s Net Worth

Sarah Jane Hyland is an American actress and singer who is better known by her stage name, Sarah Hyland. As of 2022, Sarah Hyland has a $14 million net worth.

She broke through when she got the part of Haley Dunphy in Modern Family, a situational comedy on the ABC network. She then got parts in a lot of movies and TV shows, like See You in Valhalla (2015) and Advice from a Caterpillar (2007). (1998)

She has won the Screen Actors Guild Award for Outstanding Performance by an Ensemble in a Comedy Series four times, and she has also been nominated for a number of other awards. She will be in the new TV show Pitch Perfect, which will start airing soon.

Assets

In 2020, Sarah and Wells paid $3.55 million for a house in Studio City, a suburb of Los Angeles. The large property has 5,672 square feet of living space, a private movie theatre, and a pool. This wasn’t the first property Hyland bought, because she already owned at least two others.

Her real estate collection includes a property she bought in 2013 for $715,000 near her home in 2020 and a nice-sized home she bought for $1.9 million in Valley Village.

Read More: