Famous Television Soap Star & ‘Another World’ Actress Robyn Griggs No More!

Robyn Griggs, the famous soap opera star, breathed her last at the age of 49 on Saturday, the 13th day of August 2022. This marvelous personality won the hearts and minds of the audience through her remarkable performance in Another World.

Television Star and “Another World” Actress Robyn Griggs Passed Away

The actress is quite active on social media, where she has already given different posts regarding her cancer’s four stages. It was really heartbreaking news for the fans who came to know that the type of cancer was endocervical adeno.

Furthermore, the Facebook posts of last month tell us that Griggs was suffering from four tumors. The biggest was giving pain to the lymph node, while the liver and abdomen were also suffering from the other three tumors.

Although she was unwell, the fans had only one hope that Robyn was alive. But unfortunately, August 13 marked the black day, and we lost the soap opera artist forever.

The Sad Demise Of Robyn Griggs

The death of Robyn Griggs is a significant loss in the entertainment industry. The public figure came to the limelight by playing the character of Maggie Cory. Another World was a sensational show for the audience, and it introduced a highly talented superstar to the world.

One of her close friends first announced the news of her demise. According to the social media post, Robyn’s friend wrote that she was in deep grief to announce that her beloved friend was no more in this mortal world.

The post was given from the personal profile of Griggs. Furthermore, the post made hundreds of fans upset. But on the other hand, the soul was relieved from the unbearable suffering.

The post also read that Robyn was a good soul who wanted to spread the news of her condition to the whole world.

So, her friend took the responsibility to make people aware of her condition and ensured that the medical treatments helped others suffering from the same acute problem. The first news of cancer came from her in 2020.

For almost two years, she suffered from acute pain and other health issues. Moreover, the four new tumors also gave her pain throughout, making life very difficult.

However, the actress was very brave at heart and took the challenge. Finally, she stopped battling cancer and left us on Saturday.

Incredible Popularity Of The Television Star

1991 and 1992 were the brilliant days in the career of Robyn Griggs. She gave her best efforts in One Life to Live and got a nomination for the prestigious Young Artist Award.

However, her fame came from Another World in the subsequent days. Although the people loved her immensely in this role, this character was short-lived as per the decision of the makers.

There was some confusion regarding the actual reasons for Griggs quitting the show. The makers stated that it was all because of a great turn in the show’s story. However, Griggs’ version was pretty different.

She frankly revealed to the media that her connection with John Wayne Bobbit was the real cause behind firing her from the show.

Her confession that they did not share any better bond rather than being good friends cleared the doubts for many. After leaving the show in 1995, Robyn also did several shows and pleased the viewers thoroughly.

Soon, she became a famous face of different commercials and shows and succeeded in getting the support of millions of people around the world.

Detachment From Television

The tenure of Robyn Griggs was not a very long one. After that, she took a break from the entertainment industry and concentrated on various other things, including health.

But the love from so many people forced her to make a remarkable comeback in 2005. Her magic on the screen was again visible through some horror masterpieces.

Dr. Horror’s Erotic House of Idiots was one of the prominent works after returning to Hollywood. Moreover, she also did films like Zombiegeddon and made a mark in the Indie horror genre.

In her personal life, Robyn married Mark Wiley, a golf personality, in 2013. However, she never felt shy about discussing her health troubles in front of her friends or fans.

In 2020, the actress was diagnosed with cancer and revealed the details for the first time on the internet. It became a hot topic which left many in a sad mood.

In her friend’s words, it is better to remember only the good memories of the pure-hearted lady. Thus, accepting the truth as soon as possible will also provide peace to the loving soul.

