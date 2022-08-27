All About Robert Downey Jr Net Worth, Age, Early Life!

0 SHARES Share Tweet

Robert Downey Jr was a renowned American Actor and producer. Robert is famous for his action movies and he had made stunning appearances in the movies’’Ironman’’ and ‘’Avengers’’.He was born on 4 April 1965 in New York. Robert Downer had a topmost position in Hollywood movies as an actor. Robert John DowneyJr. Was the full name of Robert Downey Jr.

Robert Downey Jr Net Worth, Age, Career, Personal Life, Awards!

Apart from his acting career, he was a generous man who was kind towards others. He used to spend a large amount on charity purposes. Robert’s main source of income is from acting, producing, and also from various businesses across the world.

Robert Downey Jr Net Worth

His net worth is considered to be approximately 365 Million USD. While taking his appearances in the action movies he gets stuck on to outstanding performance. He maintains his own style in acting and with the finest responsibilities. He did many other movies like Sherlock Holmes.

Robert Downey Jr. estimated salary for each year is approximately $ 30 Million dollars. And while taking his charge in each movie is considered to be approximately $ 55 million USD. His acting in action movies greatly influenced teenagers. He gets a monthly salary of about $ 2.5 Million. Robert donates a part of his income to charity. And also he was notable for his good deeds.

He has earned good respect from the film industry. Robert has got the label of the second richest MCU star. He also had first place in receiving the highest salary in Avengers: End game.

Downey appealed his best performances in the movies Ironman and Avengers. His height is considered to be about 174 Centimeters. He had earned a total of $ 345.5 Million playing in Ironman and various Marvel movies. Robert also owns $50 million worth of real estate.

Robert Downey Jr Early Life

Robert Downey Jr. was born in New York. His father Robert Downey Sr. was an actor and filmmaker, and his mother Elsie Ann was an actress. She acted in many of the movies produced by her husband. Robert is now 57 years old.

His parents welcomed him on 4 April 1965. He was born to a family with a background in film and television. Robert was considered to be an Irish descent.

His father was a drug addict, and Robert had used marijuana at once when his father allowed him to use it at the age of 6. After his parent’s divorce, he moved to California with his father.

Downey attended Santa Monica High School, New York. But he discontinued his high school education and moved with his acting career. Robert had a passion for acting in his childhood itself.

He also appeared as a small character in his father’s movies. Robert first acted in the movie’’Absurdist comedy Pound ‘’(1970) when he was five years. Robert had also attended Stagedoor Manor Performing Arts Training in New York in his teenage.

Date Of Birth 4 April 1965 Age 57 years Profession Actor, Producer Height 5 ft 8 in(1.74 m) Weight 78 kg Nationality American Net Worth $365 million

Robert Downey Jr Career

Robert started his career in his childhood itself. His career beginning was with his father’s movies. Robert got small roles in the movie ‘’Absurdist Comedy Pound’’.

Robert had acted in many movies like Air America (1990), Soapdish (1991), Chaplin (1992), Heart Of Souls ( 1993), Shortcuts (1993), Only You (1994), Ironman (2008), Ironman 2 (2010), The Avengers (2012), Ironman and Avengers: Age Of Ultron (2015), Sherlock Homes (2011), Dolittle (2021), Tropic Thunder(2008).

In the following years, he starred in many movies among them some had gotten greater attention. His notable movies are considered to be Sherlock Homes, Avengers, and Ironman.

Robert Downey Jr Earnings By Year

2016-2017 -$ 50 Million

2017-2018- $80 Million

2018-2019 -$ 65 Million

Robert Downey Jr Personal Life

While looking into the actor’s personal life he had married twice. His first wife was Deborah Falconer he married her in 1992. And in this relationship, he had a son named Indio Downey. They got divorced in 2004. And later in 2005, Robert Downey married a Hollywood producer named Susan Downey with her he had 2 children named Exton and Avri.

Downey was addicted to drugs and went to rehabilitation centers to overcome his habit. His father and he had emotional appeal toward drugs. And this behavior made him a drug addict. He was arrested in a number of drug cases.

And this made a career break in his life when he was arrested in these drug cases. He went to a number of rehabilitation centers to escape from this habit but every time he fails. His wife Susan helped him to overcome his habit of using drugs.

Robert Downey Jr Awards

He got British Academy Film Awards for the movies Chaplin in1992. For the film Ally McBeal and Sherlock Homes movie, he got Golden Globe Awards twice. In Sherlock Home, he got it for best actor.

The movie Sherlock Homes and Avengers helped him to win more awards to him. People’s Choice Awards in 2019, Sundance Film Festival – Special Dramatic Jury Award, Screen Actors Guild Awards in 2000.

Must Read:- Larry Ellison Net Worth, Age, Biography, Career, Age, Girlfriend!

Robert Downey Jr Real Estate

Downey owns a number of properties including a seven-acre horse-friendly compound with an ocean view in Malibu. He bought this property in 2009 for $13.4 million. Another property was a Venice Beach House for $ 5.6 million.

Robert Downey Jr Cars Owned

Downey had a wide range of car collections. He owns luxury cars that include a 1965 Chevrolet Corvette,1970 Ford Mustang Boss 32, 2009 Audi R8, Red Audi R8 Convertable, Porsche 993, Ferrari California T, Volvo Woody,2011 VW GTI, and Bently.

Read More:- Michael Flatley Net Worth, Age, Children, Bio, Weight!