0 SHARES Share Tweet

The announcement of CW has cleared that the audience will soon catch all-new episodes of Riverdale Season 7. This clarifies that Season 6 is not going to be the last season of the nail-biting CW series. However, this time, the makers finally stated that the fans will have to be satisfied with this last and final season of Riverdale. In recent times, there were cancellations of various episodes and seasons on the part of the network, thus enhancing the curiosity and concern of millions of fans of Riverdale. Ultimately, the estimated dates for the release of Riverdale 7 have been announced.

Previously, it was predicted that the audience will not get any more episodes after Season 6. However, with the announcement of the arrival of the seventh part, the audience could not just wait to see their favorite characters on the screen again. The 2023 Spring can bring the brand new episodes of Season 7. The estimated time in this regard can be sometime between February and May. It is definitely too tough for the Riverdale fans to wait for such a long time. Let’s hope for a favorable launch from the makers.

When We Can Expect The Release Of Riverdale Season 7

Mark Pedowitz, the man behind the splendid creation of Riverdale on The CW, recently stated in one of the interviews that he is all set to bring the new season of the hit series. Therefore, assuring the audience, he also mentioned that there is no reason to believe that Season 6 was the last season of the series. However, this time, he is pretty sure that no further season is going to hit the CW screens after the Seventh Installment.

The makers have thought of releasing this final season as a midseason premiere. Hence, it seems that the audience will soon get to catch a glimpse of the upcoming sequences through the trailer. But recent reports also suggest that you cannot expect the launch in the month of January only. Of course, the series is not going to come anytime sooner than 2023.

Some of the exciting shows under the same banner as The CW are supposed to come in October 2022. The prominent names are The Winchesters and Walker. But you are supposed to get the first episode of Season 7 somewhere in the Spring. So, the show is likely to hit the screens again any time from February to May.

But according to the tendencies of the makers, it will not be wrong to expect an early launch around March 2023. No final information regarding the release date of Riverdale Season 7 is up yet.

Where To Watch Riverdale Season 7

Apart from The CW, the American audience is likely to view the beautiful scenes of Riverdale Season 7 on Netflix. The date of showing the series on this famous OTT platform has not been finalized yet. However, as per the Netflix authorities, the OTT will bring the show only after the original episodes are aired on The CW channel.

The estimated time can be eight days after the last episode comes on The CW. Since the probable premiere date of Season 7 is going to be in March of 2023’s March, you can catch the show on Netflix in the later part of the year. Whether the original episodes come in the Fall or Summer time, is a matter of time only. Keep an eye on this page for more exciting updates about the new Riverdale season.

Riverdale Season 7 Cast

It can be assumed that the regular members of the series will come back in the upcoming season also. Recently, the Instagram handle of KJ Apa has revealed a new and interesting look of the artist. Thus, the fans are highly inquisitive to know whether the red hair of Archies will be back in Riverdale or not.

But to be precise, you can have a wonderful experience in the latest season. The looks on social media are for another character for a different movie that the actor is shooting right now. So, there is nothing to worry about its characters.

The incredible cast list includes;-

KJ Apa in the role of Archie Andrews

Charles Melton in the role of Reggie Mantle

Lili Reinhart in the role of Betty Cooper

Casey Cott in the role of Kevin Kellar

Erinn Westbrook in the role of Tabitha Tate

Camile Mendes in the role of Veronica Lodge

Madchen Amick in the role of Alice Cooper

Vanessa Morgan in the role of Toni Topaz

Riverdale Season 7 Trailer

A trailer is one of the biggest attractions for any movie or series before it appears in public for the first time. Hence, after knowing about the advent of Riverdale’s new and final season, the fans cannot keep calm. They are flooding the social platforms with their curious messages and wish to know when the makers will launch the trailer of the season.

The prime season is going to come sometime in February or March next year. So, you can very well expect the trailer to be aired in the early days of February 2023. Nothing much is known about the things the makers are going to show through the trailer. Hence, you have to wait for some more time to get the amazing sequences.

Riverdale Season 7 Plot

Season 6 included various supernatural features the series. Thus, it is expected that in Riverdale Season 7 also, you are going to watch the continuation of those highly exhilarating scenes. Your heartbeat will surely beat faster as you catch the final incidents happening in the magical world of the alternate universe.

MUST READ: Dane Cook Net Worth! How Rich Is The Comedian Actually In 2022?

Season 5 already caught the attention of the audience by showing the phenomenal explosion. This created a rift and you got to see various activities in Riverdale and Rivervale. But what impact did they finally cast on Archie and his group? How will they survive the magical trap by utilizing the newly discovered superpowers? In Season 7, you are going to find out the answers to all these questions. This is going to be a fabulous ending to the enthralling episodes of the sixth season.