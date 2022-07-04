0 SHARES Share Tweet

Mike Muscala, a well-known American basketball player, was born on July 1, 1991.

In 2014, he was signed by the Atlanta Hawks as an NBA rookie. While playing for the Bucknell Bison, he was twice voted Patriot League Men’s Basketball Player of the Year.

Who Is Mike Muscala? Net Worth, Age, Height, Family

Basketball player Mike Muscala is well-known in the sport. He was born in St. Louis Park, MN, on July 1, 1991.

Mike is also a professional basketball player who made his debut in the NBA with the Atlanta Hawks in 2014. While playing for the Bucknell Bison, he was twice voted Patriot League Men’s Basketball Player of the Year.

Quick Fact About Mike Muscala

He is his name among the most successful basketball players of all time. On the list of July 1st-born celebrities, he holds a place.

Mike Muscala, who is 28 years old, is one of the most renowned persons in our database.

How Much Mike Muscala Earn

Professional basketball pays well for Muscala, one of the highest-paid players in the NBA. He presently plays for the Philadelphia 76ers and gets a salary of $5,000,000, despite his 2018 net worth still being calculated. Atlantis Hawks signed Muscala to a two-year deal for $10,000,000 on February 27, 2014, including a salary of $5,000,000.

Age And Early Life

Between the years 2009 to 2013, he was a student-athlete at Bucknell University, and it was before he became renowned.

He signed a multi-year contract for Atlanta Hawks on February 27, 2014, and made his debut against Phoenix Suns on March 2, 2014, with 4 points and five rebounds for 4 points per game.

In a 111–103 victory against the Milwaukee Bucks, Muscala had a season-high 15 points.

Net Worth And Career

At the age of 28, famous basketball player Mike Muscala has a net worth of between $1 Million and $5 Million. As a professional basketball player, he could bring in the necessary funds.

He was born and raised in St. Louis Park and has worked with the point guard Jeff Teague as a teammate in Atlanta.

A Bucknell Bison men’s basketball player for four seasons, Muscala earned All-American honors. After guiding the Bison to an NCAA Tournament participation, he was named the 2011 Patriot League Men’s Basketball Player of the Year. In addition, he was recognized in 2010-2011 as an honorable mention for the Associated Press All-American team and first-team All-Patriot League team.

Wife & Kids

Right now, Mike Muscala is not involved in any romantic relationships. No one is dating Mike Muscala at this time. Mike Muscala does not have a girlfriend or boyfriend. Whether or not Mike Muscala was previously engaged, we know nothing about his past relationships. Our data indicate that Mike Muscala does not have any children.

Interesting Facts About Mike Muscala

Michael Peter Muscala was born to Bob (his father) and Mary (his mother), who was married to Thomas Maida before he was born. He has a stepsister named Madeline, and she is his stepsister.

Mike Muscala was born on July 1, 1991, in the United States. In 2014, he was signed by the Atlanta Hawks as an NBA rookie. While playing for the Bucknell Bison, he was twice voted Patriot League Men’s Basketball Player of the Year. From 2009 until 2013, he was a band member at Bucknell University.

Read More