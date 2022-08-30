Who Is Mable John? Net Worth, Age, Cause Of Death, And More!

Mable John died on August 25 at her home in Los Angeles. She had made music for Motown and Stax and later collaborated with Ray Charles. Kevin John, her nephew, announced that she had died but did not say why. She lived to be 91 years old. On Thursday, August 25, the singer died at her home in Los Angeles as a result of illness and ailments of old age. During her career, she sang so well that she had fans all over the world, and her net worth is now $2 million.

Mable John Albums

Kevin John said of his aunt, the older sister of R&B star Little Willie John, “We loved her, and she was a nice person.”

Mabel John was an American blues singer and the first woman Berry Gordy signed to Motown’s Tamla label. She was the first person Gordy signed to his own label, Tamla. Mabel John’s first solo single, “Who Wouldn’t Love a Man Like That,” came out in 1960. It was a romantic blues song.

Mabel John also released many successful singles and albums. Her first album, Stay Out of the Kitchen, came out in 1966. She has released many more hit singles. Some of her popular singles include No Love (1960), Actions Speak Louder Than Words (1961), Same Time, Same Place (1967), Don’t Hit Me No More (1967), Running Out (1968), Time Stops (1991), and many more.

Name Mabel John Age 91 years old Died 25th Augst Born On November 3, 1930 Gender Female

Mabel John Cause Of Death

Mable John Born On

John was born on November 3, 1930, in Bastrop, Louisiana. She was an American singer and the first woman to be signed by Berry Gordy Jr. to Motown Records (then Tamla Records).

Mable had nine siblings and was the oldest. She has two sisters and six younger brothers. When she was young, her family moved to Arkansas. Before attending Pershing High School, she went to Cleveland Intermediate School.

After graduation, John got a job as an insurance agent with Friendship Mutual Insurance Agency, which was run by Bertha Gordy, Berry Gordy’s mother. She eventually left the company and began attending Lewis Business College.

In her early days in the music business, she was signed to United Artists. And eventually, she became the first woman to be signed to Gordy’s Tamla label as a solo artist. Who Wouldn’t Love a Man Like That? was her first single. In 1960, she never looked back.

Mable John Personal Life

Mable John is a well-known personality, but she does not talk about her personal life in public. However, she was married four times. We could not find out anything about her husband, but they could.

Mable was lucky enough to have four sons. Their names are Jesse, Joel, Otis, and Lemuel. Lemuel and some of her grandchildren will live on after her.

Mable John Early Life

After her father got a better job in 1941, the family moved to Detroit, where she had two more brothers. But so far, her Wikipedia page doesn’t say anything about her mother. So when we find out more about her and her family, we will change everything related to her.

Mable John Family

Mable is the oldest of at least nine siblings. There was a housing project at Six Mile and Dequindre with three sisters and six brothers. William Edward John was one of those brothers. As Little Willie John, he began touring as one of the top R&B acts in the mid-1950s when he was still a teenager. Willie took his older sister Mable on tour with him, and she opened for him.

Mable John career

She agreed to work for Friendship Mutual Insurance Company as an insurance agent. Gordy started working with her and playing the piano for John at events in the area. This went on until 1959 when Billie Holiday’s last show was at the Flame Show bar on John R Street in Detroit. This was just a few weeks before Holiday died. John started recording with Gordy that same year.

