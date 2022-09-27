Lily James Net Worth, Early Life, Career, Awards!

Lily James is a well-known English actress in blockbuster films, including “Cinderella,” in which she played the title character. Her supporting performance in the war thriller ‘Darkest Hour’ also brought her fame.

She was born in Esher, Surrey, to a family in the entertainment industry, where both her mother and father worked.

All You Need To Know About Lily James Net Worth, Sources Of Income!

As a young girl, she chose to follow in her mother’s acting footsteps and enrolled at London’s prestigious Guildhall School of Music and Drama to study the craft.

Initially, in her career, she worked on television. She made her acting debut in four episodes of the show “Just William.” It was in the epic fantasy film “Wrath of the Titans” that she first appeared on the big screen.

The film’s earnings were more remarkable than two times their production costs. She shot to fame after being cast as the title character in Disney’s Cinderella, a love romance.

Well-known folktale from which it took its name served as inspiration. As well as doing well at the box office, the picture was recognized with an Academy Award nod.

She most recently appeared in the war drama film “Darkest Hour,” in which she played Elizabeth Nel, Winston Churchill’s secretary.

Full Name Lily Chloe Ninette Thomson Profession Actor Residence North London, United Kingdom Date Of Birth 5 April 1989 Age 33 years Gender Female Nationality British Education Guildhall School of Music and Drama Partner/Spouse Matt Smith (2014-2019) Wealth Type Self-made

Key Facts About Lily James

James had her breakout performance as the title character in the fantasy film Cinderella, following a supporting role in the period drama series Downton Abbey.

In the miniseries adaptation of War and Peace, she portrayed Natasha Rostova.

In 2017, she had leading roles in the critically acclaimed and financially fruitful films Baby Driver and Darkest Hour.

She is the daughter of actress Ninette and musician James “Jamie” Thomson, born in Esher, Surrey.

Helen Horton, her grandmother, was an American film star.

She got her education in the performing arts at Tring Park.

She is of Scottish, English, French, and even some distant German descent. Helen Horton, Lily’s paternal grandmother, was an American actress. She and Lily’s British grandfather, Hamish Thomson, made England their home. The grandma that raised Lily came from France.

Her real-life birthday is the same as Hayley Atwell’s, who plays Cinderella’s mother in the film.

Her American great-grandmother is the link that makes her the sixth cousin once removed of President George W. Bush. Stephen Horton, the President’s fourth-great-grandfather, was the sibling of Sarah Horton, Lily’s fourth-great-grandmother. The President’s sons, George W. Bush, and Jeb Bush are sixth cousins once removed from Lily.

After discovering that another actress in the Actors’ Equity Association also went by the name “Lily Thomson,” she decided to commemorate her late father by performing under the surname “James” instead.

TV roles include the defiant Lady Rose in the penultimate episode of Season 3 of Downton Abbey and the rebellious Ethel Brown in the 2010 BBC adaptation of Richmal Crompton’s Just William.

Playing the role of Taylor, James appeared in Rufus Norris’ 2011 production of Tanya Ronder’s adaptation of Vernon God Little at the Young Vic Theatre.

She played Nina in the contemporary production of The Seagull by Russell Bolam at Southwark Playhouse.

Lily James Sources Of Income

Lily is undoubtedly hard at work on several more films and projects, and all signs indicate that she will be among Hollywood’s most prominent names in the following years.

James’s endorsement and sponsorship deals bring in a significant sum of money in addition to the income he receives from playing roles. In July of 2022, she was announced as the face of Versace’s “Fall/Winter 2022” campaign.

Lily has over 3 million followers on Instagram and uses the platform extensively to advertise products for financial gain.

Lily James House

Since Lily James is affluent, she can afford a home that would be out of reach for the average person. She has purchased and subsequently disposed of several fine residences throughout the years. It cost her $1.2 million to buy a four-bedroom, three-and-a-half-bathroom home in the United States.

A big living room with French doors leads out to a terrace in this three-story home, which also features a well-appointed kitchen, an office, a dining room, a wine cellar, and a spiral staircase at the main entrance.

Lily James Net Worth

Actress Lily James, famous in Britain, has a net worth of around $8 million. She has had leading roles in several successful films, which have helped her amass a substantial fortune as an actress.

The actress is fantastic in her parts and is much like her in medieval romances. She’s been cast in a great movie. Her wealth could grow in the years to come.

Lily James Car Collection

Following are her owned cars:

Porsche Macan

The Range Rover Sport SVR.

A Range Rover Sport.

E-Pace by Jaguar

Vehicle: Land Rover Discovery

Lily James Early Life

Lily was born on April 5, 1989, in Esher, Surrey, England. Actress Ninette Mantle and musician James “Jamie” Thomson raised her. Lily has two brothers, Charlie, the oldest, and Sam, the youngest.

After discovering there was already an actress with the name “Lily Thomson,” Lily decided to use the first name of her late father, James Thomson, as her stage name. In 2008, James Thomson died of cancer.

Her dad has a career in the show business. He worked as a waiter to support himself in the 1970s on Sunset Boulevard. Jamie’s face was injured in an accident, and he discovered his calling as a character actor.

Lily’s paternal grandmother, Helen Horton, was also an American actress, so one can say that the stage runs following many generations. However, her paternal grandmother, Marinette R. Touzet, was French and had to escape a village near Paris.

Lily James Breakthrough

James has been in several films over the years, including Wrath of the Titans and Fast Girls, but her breakout role came in the 2015 Disney live-action film Cinderella, in which she portrayed the title character.

Concurrently, Lily James made her debut as a singer with a trio of songs over the closing credits of the same film. On the other hand, the actress revealed that she auditioned for a job that had nothing to do with Cinderella.

Lily made her TV comeback in 2016 as Natasha Rostova in the BBC period drama War & Peace. She was also busy at the time, appearing in her second film, the action-horror thriller Pride and Prejudice and Zombies, which was met with mixed reviews.

After a year, Lily was in several blockbuster movies, such as Baby Driver, The Exception, and Darkest Hour. In the 2018 follow-up to Mamma Mia!, titled Mamma Mia! Here We Go Again, she played a younger version of Meryl Streep’s character, Donna Sheridan.

For another 1940s period drama, Lily played novelist Juliet Ashton the same year in The Guernsey Literary and Potato Peel Pie Society. She starred as Mrs. de Winter opposite Armie Hammer in the 2020 film Rebecca, among other significant roles and stage productions.

She also played Peggy Piggott in the 2021 British drama film The Dig.

In the late 2020 biographical drama miniseries Pam & Tommy on Hulu, Lily will play Pamela Anderson. The series will focus on Pamela’s relationship with ex-Tommy Lee (played by Romanian-American actor Sebastian Stan) throughout the ’90s.

Lily claimed she watched countless hours of Pamela Anderson in Baywatch episodes and interviews to prepare for her role. She spent hours in a cosmetics chair daily while her crew painstakingly recreated Pamela’s look, even down to her features.

Lily James Awards

Lily has won two Screen Actors Guild awards for her work on Downton Abbey, both in 2014 and 2015, one in the Outstanding Ensemble in a Drama Series category.

Cinderella won the Breakthrough Award at the 2015 Harper’s Bazaar Women of the Year Awards. For her work in Little Woods, she won the Grand Jury Award for Best Performance at the 2019 Gasparilla International Film Festival.

