Greg Bell, Andrew Kreisberg, and Phil Klemmer are the ones who created DC’s series named Legends of Tomorrow, which is a superhero drama TV series. This series is totally based on the DC Comics. It follows the Rip Hunter, a time traveler who finds and creates a squad of superheroes.

Legends of Tomorrow Season 8 Release Date

Their main aim is to stop Vandal Savage, who planned to destroy Earth and time. They have often defended the Earth against many villains like Mallus, Astra Loge, and Gideon.

Because of the plot’s dramatic twists and ups and downs and also because of character development, and gorgeous cinematography, the show has gained a huge fan base since the first premier which is in January 2016 . Because of this, everyone is excited about the eighth season of the show, which will feature the exploits of their favorite superheroes.

There’s no information about the release of the upcoming. Also, some difficulties occurred and the executive producer Phil Klemmer said he feels like if season 8 is released by the network, it is going to be a success for them.

“DC’s Legends of Tomorrow” debuted its seventh season on The CW on October 13, in the year 2021. On March 2, in the year 2022, they revealed the upcoming season and said now it’s time to move on to Season 8.

Legends of Tomorrow season 8: Cast

In the recent eighth season, Caity Lotz and Jes Macallan will be playing the roles of Sara Lance and Ava Sharpe. Astra Logue will be in the role of Olivia Swann again, while Zari Tomaz will be going to act as Tala Ashe again.

Raffi Barsoumian, who plays the role of Bishop, and Giacomo Baessato, who plays the role of J. Edgar Hoover, will not be in the cast of legends of tomorrow because their characters are already dead.

Legends of Tomorrow season 8: Plot

The squad starts their strategy to find a way to return to their real timeline from the year 1925 they stuck in Texas which happens after the first Waverider is destroyed and all of this happened in the previous season.

J. Edgar Hoover is hunting them down, and Nate is the one who kills him by accident. On the other hand, Astra created a human version of Gideon, who is fighting a virus to bring her memories back.

Ignoring the fact that she is finally able to remember all of her memories from her past which she lost, a young bishop reveals a duplicate of Gideon and manipulates her memory against the Legends. The eighth season can be about the search for Gideon and if he is able to find the real Alun. Sara’s secret is also going to be investigated by the squad.

The destiny of Astra and Behrad and the relationships between Zari and Spooner, and also Gideon’s lives can be all possible story arcs. Finally, new characters may bring obstacles as well as add variety to the Legends’ lives. Fans were eagerly waiting for season 8 as they were excited to know what was going to happen and also waiting for the mystery to be revealed.

