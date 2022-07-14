0 SHARES Share Tweet

Victoria’s Secret Angel Lais Ribeiro is married two years after getting engaged. She married former NBA player Joakim Noah on July 7 at a beautiful beach ceremony in Brazil, where they both live. Lais and Joakim both wore white to their weddings, while the rest of the wedding party wore sand.

Super Model Lais Ribeiro Finally Ties The Knot With Joakim Noah!

Lais Ribeiro chose a beautiful fit-and-flare dress with a floral-embroidered semi-sheer bodice. Her sleeves were loose and hung off her shoulders. They were made of embroidered flowers, just like the ones on her tulle skirt. Joakim, on the other hand, put on a white suit.

Both are wearing white flowers as accessories. Joakim has a boutonnière on the left side of his chest, and Lais has flowers on the right side of her hair. At the ceremony, she wore her hair down in beachy waves, while Lais wore his hair in a bun.

Three years after she said yes to her husband’s proposal at Burning Man, the beautiful 31-year-old woman married her 37-year-old love in a beautiful white gown with a semi-sheer bodice embroidered with flirty florals and a tulle bottom.

During the ceremony, the couple promised to love each other from this day on and for the rest of their lives. They shared their first kiss as husband and wife next to a pink and white arch.

She finished her dreamy look by tucking some fresh white flowers behind her ear and putting loose waves in her almost waist-length brown hair.

For the star’s wedding, her bridesmaids wore light brown dresses with one shoulder that were the same color as his groomsmen’s tuxedos. Their hair was done in elegant updos.

In 2019, the happy couple got engaged at the Burning Man festival. Lais Ribeiro wrote a touching post on Instagram to remember the event. “I’m a little late with my Burning Man pictures, and of course, I didn’t touch my phone for 5 days, so I don’t have any. But thanks to my BFF @jeromeduran, he caught one of the best moments of my life! “@stickity13 surprised me by proposing to me at my favorite place in the world,” she wrote next to pictures of her and her fiancé hugging. “I couldn’t be happier! We are getting married guys.”

The athlete also shared a post of his own to mark the happy event. “Asking you to marry me was the easiest thing I’ve ever done. When I saw that smile on the playa at the burn, I… “I will never forget that,” he wrote next to a photo of him kissing his future wife and a selfie with her. “Don’t worry, picanha!!! Because I tell you every day, I know you know. I love u. Also, this wedding is about to get started.

