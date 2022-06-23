Katie Holmes’ Boyfriend Bobby Wooten III Met Her Daughter Suri!!

0 SHARES Share Tweet

A new man has entered Katie Holmes’ life in the form of musician Bobby Wooten III. In April 2022, they were initially seen as a group, and they made their debut on the red carpet in May 2022. Wooten just accompanied Holmes to the premiere of Alone Together, her latest film.

While growing up, Wooten sang in his family’s gospel choir, the Wooten Choral Ensemble, in Chicago, Illinois. The Wooten Choral Ensemble was founded by his grandfather in 1949. New Jersey was where we resided for a period when my father transitioned from working in the music industry to playing keyboards for Marcus Miller’s band.

Katie Holmes’ New Boyfriend Bobby Wooten III Finally Met Her Daughter Suri – He ‘Is Getting To Know Her Family’!!

When a source asked him how he had learned to play the bass, he said he had taught himself. A lot of Motown follows this. After that, he played keyboards and bass in the church every Sunday. He didn’t start learning upright bass until he was in college and had to take a bass lesson.

David Byrne’s American Utopia features Byrne and eleven musicians, all of whom figure in Byrne’s songs. Wooten remarked that the fact that he concluded a Broadway performance not as a character but as himself was particularly special to him.

When it comes to the impact that Byrne has had on his career and personal life, Wooten isn’t afraid to talk about it on Instagram. Recently, he noted that David has had a profound impact on his life and that he is always grateful for the experience.

Our sources say Katie is having a great time with Bobby. There is a chance he’s content with his life as he has been characterized as being. He brings a smile to her face. Holmes, 43, and Wooten, 33, first sparked rumors of a romance on April 28 when they were seen holding hands and kissing while strolling around New York City’s Central Park. They made their red-carpet debut at the Moth Ball’s twenty-fifth Anniversary Gala in 2022. The Guggenheim Museum was also on their list of things to do in New York City.

To commemorate the premiere of Holmes’ film Alone Together, Wooten accompanied Holmes to the red carpet in June of that year. Neither has made a public acknowledgment of their relationship, but mutual friends are said to have introduced them.

As reported by a source, Wooten has been seen frolicking with members of Holmes’ inner circle, including their teenage daughter Suri from her marriage to Tom Cruise. The composer, who is currently playing bass in Moulin Rouge, is learning about his family, according to a source In New York City.

They were joined by Kathy Dawson, the Dawson’s Creek actor’s mother, on their afternoon outing. In a single photograph, she transformed into someone who could be seen hugging Wooten. It was a month after they first met that they appeared on the red carpet together in New York City at the Moth’s 25th Anniversary Gala at Spring Studios on May 26, 2013. At the ceremony, Wooten handed an award to former Talking Heads singer David Byrne.

Katie Holmes invited Wooden to the Tribeca Film Festival, where her film Alone Together, in which she wrote, directed, and starred, had its world debut, earlier this month. They walked the red carpet holding hands, laughing, and cuddling as they posed for pictures. Wooten and Carly Rae Jepsen recently played at Coachella. A Chicago native like Holmes (who grew up in Toledo, Ohio) and a Grammy-nominated artist in the past, he’s been nominated for a Grammy again this year. At NYU Tisch School of the Arts, he is also an accessory trainer.

“He’s a nice guy,” she said in April. “He’s very typical,” “quite competent,” and “an all-around cool guy,” among other things. The insider went on to say that he’s a skilled bassist and musician who is “as laid-back, great, and funny as they come.” Prior to their divorce in 2012, Holmes and Cruise had been married for six years. They later broke up in 2019, and she then dated actor Jamie Foxx for several years before moving on to chef Emilio Vitolo Jr. for eight months before they broke up in April 2021.