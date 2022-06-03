Drew Scott And Linda Phan Welcomed Their First Toddler

The Property Brothers star, 44, and spouse Linda Phan, 37, welcomed their first baby boy, on Wednesday, May 4, they introduced on their podcast At Home.

Baby Parker James Scott arrived at the couple’s fourth wedding ceremony anniversary, weighing eight lbs., 1.8 oz.

“Our lives are all the time changed,” they captioned a carousel of pics on Instagram.

“Our new toddler boy, he is a wholesome toddler, he is adorable,” Drew says at the episode in their toddler earlier than asking his spouse how she’s feeling some weeks after giving birth.

“Very glad that he is in the end here. I’m nonetheless in awe and disbelief. I sense like each step of this being pregnant has taken me time to adjust. And then as quickly as I nearly adjust, it is onto the following milestone or the following thing. I sense like I’m continually gambling to catch up with my feelings.”

Drew stocks That His First Flavor Of Fatherhood Has Been “Amazing.”

Parker’s arrival became a prolonged one. The couple shared that Linda became in hard work for forty-four hours.

“It became getting dangerously long,” says Linda, who subsequently agreed to an epidural — something she had to start with was hoping to keep away from as she’s “afraid of needles” — and a cesarean section.

Their toddler boy arrived on a unique date for the longtime couple: “Parker determined to return very efficaciously on our anniversary. He’s stealing the show. It’s not approximately you and me on our anniversary,” Drew joked.

In December 2021, The HGTV Famous Person And His Spouse Introduced They Have Been Awaiting Their First Baby In May

The pair were married for 4 years and were collectively for nearly a dozen. Linda Phan and Drew Scott have been given the best information in August 2021 after years of fertility treatments.

After revealing they have been waiting, the couple shared a joint Instagram submission of them posing in the front of a reflection and displaying Phan’s infant bump. In the caption, they stated they were hoping that being open approximately their course to parenthood might be useful for others.

“It has been a journey to get here! We recognize we are now no longer on our own on this enjoy and that everyone is packed with specific demanding situations along the way, “Scott and Phan wrote, relating to their IVF journey.”

When we first began down this path, we rapidly felt so appreciative of the scientific medical doctors we’ve got were given been fortunate to paintings with, and fam and pals who supported us throughout, sharing their tales or honestly being there.

Drew spread out on their podcast approximately subsequently prioritizing being a dad. “I love supporting different families. But I found out twelve years had long passed with the aid of using of doing that after we might kind of sidelined beginning our family. I’m without a doubt satisfied we made that selection now.”