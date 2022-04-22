JoJo Stone Ocean Part 2 Will Be Released In September 2022

When JoJo Stone Ocean Part 2 is released on Netflix, anime fans will be racing back to see JoJo Part 6, which is from Episode 13–22. That’s true; the second section will consist of a total of ten episodes.

The Sequel To JoJo Stone Ocean Will Be Scheduled In September 2022!

Jolyne Cujoh will not be returning to Netflix after the Winter 2020 anime season concludes in March 2022.

While some anime fans were hoping for a spring 2022 return for Stone Ocean, the release date for JoJo’s Bizarre Adventure: Stone Ocean Episode 13 has been confirmed as the fall of 2022.

Anime 2022 On has made an announcement:

March 26, 2022, this was announced during Anime Japan 2022: Day One. Despite the lack of English subtitles, the Warner Bros. Japan anime provided a live translation by summarizing the relevant comments made by the voice actors in the chat section.

According to anime news leaker Sugoi LITE, Netflix will show JoJo’s Bizarre Adventure: Stone Ocean Part 2 on September 1, 2022.

The Fall 2022 anime season is typically defined as October, November, and December, with the summer 2022 anime season finishing in September 2022. According to the Anime Japan 2022 announcement, David

Productions intends to broadcast JoJo Stone Ocean Part 2 as a split-course anime. You may wonder what a “cour” is. For those unfamiliar with the term, a “course” is a three-month period of television programming based on physical seasons of 10 to 13 episodes.

Netflix’s announcement:

On April 15, 2022, Netflix announced that JoJo Stone Ocean Part 2 Episodes 13 through 22 would be re-released in a batch on Netflix. The original video clearly stated, “Episodes 13–24 coming in 2022,” but the latest Netflix Geeked tweet appears to have cut the number of episodes to ten.

Updates Regarding JoJo Stone Ocean Part 2:

Latest updates:

As of the most recent update, neither Netflix nor Studio David Production, nor any other entity involved in the anime’s production, had announced the exact release date for JoJo Stone Ocean Part 2. Stone Ocean’s entire episode count has also not been revealed.

However, we do know that at least 22 episodes will be released, with the JoJo Part 6 Episode 13 release date set for fall 2022.

The release date for JoJo Stone Ocean Episode 22 in Japan is set for late December 2022 at the earliest, with the finale possibly being pushed back to early January 2023 if the TV time slot conflicts with Christmas and New Year’s Eve broadcasting.

As a result, the release date for JoJo Stone Ocean Part 3 is set for 2023.

