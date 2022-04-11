John Legend, an American singer-songwriter, is renowned for hit songs such as “Ordinary People” and “All of Me.” He’s collaborated with various artists, including Jay-Z and Kanye West. In addition, he has eleven Grammy Awards and one Golden Globe Award.

About John Legend- Wife, Age, Net Worth, Height, Biography

John-Roger Stephens was born in the United States on December 28, 1978. Legend has three siblings and is the son of Phyllis Elaine and Ronald Lamar Stephens. He attended North High School and the University of Pennsylvania for his education. Lauryn Hill, who granted him a shot at the piano, agitated and even affected his enthusiasm for music.

Legend’s career has taken off since then, winning several prizes. Legend is married to Chrissy Teigen, and they have a son and a daughter together.

Quick Facts About John Legend

When he was born, he did not have the moniker “Legend.”

That’s how he got the idea for his stage moniker.

In 2018, he became the first black man to complete the EGOT.

He was popular in high school.

How much does John Legend Earns?

Legend is expected to earn $13 million every season of The Voice. Legend’s annual pay is estimated to be over $26 million, based on two seasons of The Voice telecast each year.

John Legend’s Age and Early Life Explored

On December 28, 1978, John Legend will be 42 years old on January 24, 2021.

In contrast to many other young singers who plagiarize other people’s songs, Legend is one of the most famous American vocalists. He has a distinct vocal technique that has enabled him to bring something new to the world of music. He remains one of today’s finest young vocalists, whether it’s because of his voice, which you can hear in every song, or his mind-blowing performances.

John Legend’s Net Worth and Career

John Legends Wife and Kids

John Legend and Chrissy Teigen’s marriage has been a whirlwind of romance, wit, love, and compassion. They started dating after meeting while filming his music video for “Stereo,” where she appeared. They married in September 2013 and had their first child, Luna Simone Stephens, in April 2016. Their son, Miles Theodore Stephens, was born two years later, in May 2018.

Interesting Facts about John Legend

John Legend is among the few musicians who have stayed in the business throughout his career.

He’s perhaps one of the better instances of one who has accomplished great things despite beginning like a performer at such an early age.

Conclusion

John Legend had a very successful year. His song “All of Me” shot to the top of the charts, earning him six Grammy nominations, the most he’s ever received in a single year. He’s also attracting a lot more attention from the entertainment industry. He’ll star with Amy Adams and Jennifer Garner in a film, according to sources.

