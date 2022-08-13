Joaquin Phoenix Net Worth: Check Out His Age, Bio & More!

0 SHARES Share Tweet

Phoenix won’t be the first reputable actor to capitalize on his portrayal of the most well-known Batman villain for financial gain. Jack Nicholson famously achieved the same thing with his performance in 1989’s Batman, which still ranks him as one of the highest-paid performers of all time.

Joaquin Phoenix Net Worth: Who Is He Dating Now?

In addition, the cash will be added to the significant back-end compensation he and the first movie’s director Todd Phillips reportedly agreed to for Joker 2 project.

Joaquin Phoenix has a net worth of $60 million as an American actor, director, producer, and musician. Among his famous pieces are “Walk the Line” (2005), “The Master” (2012), “Her” (2013), and “Joker” (2019). There has been speculation of a Joker sequel, and now we have confirmation. Alongside Lady Gaga as Harley Quinn, Joaquin Phoenix will return to the role.

Joaquin Phoenix’s Bio

Joaquin Rafael Bottom was born on October 28, 1974, he is 47 years old, Ro Piedras district of San Juan, Puerto Rico, to John Lee Bottom, the proprietor of a landscape gardening company, and Arlyn “Heart” Bottom, an executive secretary at NBC whose connection to an agency gave her children with acting opportunities.

He is the third of their five children, the others being River, Rain, Liberty, and Summer, all of whom have worked in the theater. His father was a devout Catholic from Fontana, California, with English, German, and French ancestors.

Phoenix began calling himself “Leaf” when he was three years old, inspired by spending time outside raking leaves and wishing to have a nature-related moniker like his brothers. He chose the name Leaf before reverting to Joaquin when he was fifteen.

Phoenix’s Career

The Phoenix siblings would participate in various talent events to help take care of their family and were finally found by Iris Burton, a famous children’s agency in Hollywood. With his brother River in the television series “Seven Brides for Seven Brothers,” eight-year-old Phoenix made his acting debut.

The action movie SpaceCamp, from 1986, starred Phoenix as a young boy who visits the Kennedy Space Center to understand the NASA space program and goes through professional spaceflight. SpaceCamp was Phoenix’s feature film debut.

Phoenix decided to stop acting after being a successful kid actor and go on a father-son trip through Latin America.

Phoenix resumed acting in the 1990s, but he was frequently pigeonholed as playing darker, troubled characters in supporting roles. When he appeared in the movies “The Yards,” “Gladiator,” and “Quills” in 2000, his career took a turn for the better.

He was nominated for an Oscar for his performance as the emperor in “Gladiator,” and he went on to act in other M. Night Shyamalan films. Prior to being cast as Johnny Cash in “Walk the Line,” Phoenix appeared in the 2004 films “Hotel Rwanda” and “Ladder 49.”

He received a Golden Globe nomination for Best Actor and was up for his second Academy Award for his performance in “Walk the Line. “

Phoenix was chosen to join the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences in 2006, and the following year; he participated in and produced the film “We Own the Night.” In addition, Phoenix co-wrote and co-directed the mockumentary film “I’m Still Here” with Casey Affleck in 2010.

Specifically, it tracks Phoenix’s 2005 announcement of his departure and his new “career” as a rapper. It was eventually revealed that his “retirement” and bizarre behavior were all scripted and performed for “I’m Still Here.”

Phoenix has also performed as a voice actor in addition to his on-screen career. He provided the voice of Kenai in the animated movie “Brother Bear” in 2003.

Net Worth And Earnings

As of 2022, American actor, filmmaker, producer, and composer Joaquin Phoenix has a combined wealth of $75 million. Joaquin was paid $4.5 million in total compensation for his portrayal of the first “Joker.” The $20 million advance for Joaquin’s part in “Joker 2” was another benefit.

Even though it will be considerably less than his original agreement, he will still be entitled to a very small share of the retroactive credits.

Personal life

Our master joker is a vegan. Phoenix, a lifelong vegan, calls animal agribusiness “ridiculous and inhumane.” Phoenix, then three years old, and his elder siblings saw fish startled while “they were hurling them against the side of the boat.” This act convinced the entire family to go vegan.

He is also well known for his contempt for celebrity culture, declining interviews, and keeping his personal life private.

Phoenix has been dating actress Rooney Mara since late 2016, and the couple announced their engagement in July 2019. Prior to that, he had relationships with South African beauty Topaz Page-Green and artist Liv Tyler.

Read More: