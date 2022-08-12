Jim Norton Net Worth, Bio, Lifestyle & More!

0 SHARES Share Tweet

Jim Norton is a familiar public figure in comedies, writing, and radio shows. The famous personality works incredibly both off the air and on air. Furthermore, the audience enjoys the shows and Jim’s remarkable physical gestures.

Jim Norton Net Worth

The stand-up comedies are genuinely beyond comparison. This fantastic person’s average net worth is about $3 million. However, he is a real gentleman who behaves humbly with every fan.

Jim Norton’s Bio

Jim Norton’s birth date is 19th August 1968. This implies that the world will be celebrating his birthday within a few days. This year, the famous comedian is going to be 54 years old. The American artist’s real name is James Joseph Norton, who opened his eyes in one of the states of New Jersey, United States.

His hometown is Bayonne. Although the names of his parents are known with certainty, findings say that his father worked as an army reservist. On the other hand, her mother earned by working in a library. So, it can be noted that Norton came from an ordinary family and struggled hard to reach the top.

Jim’s teenage made him see many black days due to his excessive love for alcohol. It also made him drop out of his school North Brunswick High School. The addictive nature completely ruined his early years, and finally, his parents sent him to rehab.

After becoming sober, however, this addiction shifted towards girls and sex. He once tried to get a doctorate and joined Middlesex County College but failed to achieve it.

Furthermore, a copper company employed him at the age of 18. But when he was 23, he lost his job. At this time, he concentrated on stand-up comedies and ultimately chose it as a serious career.

Career Beginnings

Several comedy artists like Woody Allen, George Carlin, and others profoundly impacted Norton’s young mind. Thus, the influence of these great personalities made him dream about a career in the same field when he was only 12.

The young lad began the journey by performing on an open mic night in 1990, at 21. However, in one of his subsequent interviews, he clarified the experience was not so good for him. But in later times, he gained recognition through his instinct of acting humorous.

Andrew Dice Clay gave him the first break to offer an act along with him. Furthermore, Norton’s performances at The Louis Show received a very positive response from the audience, including his mentor, Clay. In 2001, he got offers to work on radio shows. Opie and Anthony was his debutant work there.

Even he managed to be a part of podcasts in the recent past. His career in acting became visible to the public with A Mouthful of Shame, streaming on Netflix. Thus, he is a star today with an impressive role in television, movies, radio, live stage, etc.

From speaking, Jim also shifted in penning down his experiences through writing. Thus, the world knows him as a brilliant author also.

Some of his remarkable Hollywood works, including the television shows, are Spider-Man, One Night Stand, No Baby for You!, Yellow Discipline, and many more. He is active on social media also, like Instagram, Facebook, and Twitter.

Net Worth And Earnings

The average salary of this well-known comedian is $400 thousand every year. As per the 2022 reports, $3 million is the estimated net worth of Jim Norton. His net worth in the last few years shows an upward curve showing prospects and growth in his career.

The divisions are as under:

2018 $5 million 2019 $5 million 2020 $3 million 2021 $3 million

Personal Life

It is indeed very astonishing and appreciative also that Jim Norton always stands in support of transgender people and prostitutes. Moreover, he also takes part in different humanitarian activities to support social welfare in various ways.

In his personal life, Jim is currently single, but the news regarding his previous relationships is there. However, on the contrary, some sources also say that he is married. But the names of his spouse or girlfriends are secret as the stand-up comedian does not like to share anything about his personal affairs.

