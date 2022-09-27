Jessica Simpson Net Worth, Age, Sources Of Income!

Jessica Ann Simpson is a famous name in almost all industries, as she is a singer, songwriter, actress, and businesswoman.

The career of the “I wanna love you forever” singer began at the early age of seventeen after she signed with Columbia Records and had to drop out of high school in 1997.

All You Need To Know About Jessica Simpson Net Worth, Bio!

As a child, she used to play choirs in church, where she captured the attention of the head of a Christian music label which led to the beginning of her successful career.

The 41-year-old debuted with an album – Sweet Kisses (1999), which saw commercial success in the United States, and two million copies were sold of the album.

Her second studio album Irresistible was also a commercial success.

Scroll down to know more details about her life and net worth.

Full Name Jessica Ann Simpson Profession Singer, Actor, Businesswoman Sources Of Income Music career Residence Los Angeles, California, United States Date Of Birth 10 July 1980 Age 42 years Gender Female Nationality American Education J. J. Pearce High School Children Birdie Mae Johnson,

Maxwell Drew Johnson,

Ace Knute Johnson Spouse Eric Johnson (m. 2014),

Nick Lachey (m. 2002–2006) Wealth Type Self-made

Key Facts about Jessica Simpson

Jessica Simpson was born on July 10, 1980, as the first child of Tina Ann Simpson and Joseph Simpson, a Baptist youth minister.

Her father gave her a purity ring at the age of twelve, and she remained abstinent till her first marriage.

Simpson auditioned various times since childhood, but something else was written in her destiny. She resumed singing in church after she failed her attempt at acting, where she discovered her love for music.

Jessica Simpson sang I Will Always Love You by Dolly Parton in her auditions by the head of Christian Music Label.



Jessica married Nick Lachey in 2002 after dating him for four years. However, the couple divorced in 2006 due to irreconcilable differences.

She then married Eric Johnson in 2014 and has three children with him.

The couple’s first child was born in 2012, their son Maxwell Drew Johnson and the second child was born the following year in 2013, aged 9 years, Ace Knute Johnson. Their youngest child, Birdie Mae Johnson, aged 3 years, was born in 2019.

Apart from singing, she starred in The Price of Beauty in 2010 and judged clothing designs for two seasons of Fashion Star between 2012 and 2013.

In 2020 she published a memoir, Open Book, of which 59,000 copies were sold in the first week of its release.

She has a younger sister Ashlee Simpson who is also a singer and an actress.

Jessica Simpson Sources Of Income

The Irresistible singer owns an investment portfolio of 12 stocks that have a value of $14 million. A few of the stocks she owns are Walmart, Apple, Amazon, Berkshire Hathaway, and AT&T.

She has assets worth $186 million.

She earns $17 million from Spotify, $13 million from Apple Music, and $5 million from Music Royalties.

Her annual salary is more than 36 million.

Jessica Simpson Biggest Investments

The biggest investment of Jessica Simpson was launching a brand of clothing and fashion in 2005. However, since the start, she did not have complete ownership of the company as she and her mother sold a majority of shares to the public company Sequential Brands.

Now, she owns the brand after buying it in 2021 for $65 million, one of her massive commercial investments. She purchased the company in cash after it went bankrupt and was put on sale by Sequential Brands in February 2021.

In November 2021, she gained complete ownership of the brand Jessica Simpson Collection. She used to earn $13 million when the company was valued at $1 billion, but from now she would earn $200 million based on her 20% percent margin when the company reaches the $1 billion milestones as she is the owner of 100 percent profits made by the company.

The new investment will increase her net worth with an immense speed.

Jessica Simpson Net Worth

The actress, singer, and retail entrepreneur have a massive net worth of $200 million. She has earned this massive fortune through her hard work and skills. Her brand has generated billions in gross sales to date.

Jessica Simpson Houses

The famous businesswoman bought an 11,900 sq. feet luxury mansion for $14 Million. She further spent $2 million by hiring an architectural firm for renovating the house. Further, she also did additional changes to make it to her taste.

Jessica Simpson Cars

Given her huge net worth, Jessica Simpson owns a glamorous car collection. Her cars include Mercedes CLS Class worth $72,950, Range Rover Vogue of $120,000, Mercedes Benz ML 350 purchased for $50,800, Audi Q7 of $55,800 and BMW 6 Series for $70,300.

Jessica Simpson Involvement In Charity

In support of the Save the Music Foundation, Jessica Simpson performed in VH1’s benefit concert Divas Live in April 2004.

She did a benefit concert to aid the Sin Care foundation in May 2004.

In 2007, she donated a new minivan to the Elim orphanage in Nuevo Laredo.

Currently, she is Soles4Soles‘s Ambassador and autographed shoes to donate money from communities across America.

The American singer is a member of the Make-A-Wish Foundation.

Biggest Milestone In Jessica Simpson’s Wealth

Jessica Simpson has earned huge wealth not only from her music career but also from her entrepreneurial skills. She launched The Jessica Simpson Collection in 2005, the biggest milestone in her wealth.

The brand includes all kinds of clothing, accessories, shoes, perfume, and luggage. The brand is a big success with 22 different licenses and reached annual sales of $1 billion in 2015.

Must Read:-

Quotes By Jessica Simpson

Jessica Simpson has various quotes with her name under them. But we have some of her famous and inspiring quotes.

Her first quote is, “As a woman who has some sort of power, you have to have a man that can take that. It is difficult to find those kinds of men.”

In the following quote, she described herself by saying, “I am a woman who wants her chocolate.”

The next one is more a piece of advice from her, “Be original. The world will try to fit you into a mold, but you have to find your own path.”

Another one is inspiring with deep meanings attached to it, “How can I be my best if I never fail, and how can I ever find peace if I never yell.”

And the last one is about music, “People use music as a utensil to better themselves.”

Must Read:- Reese Witherspoon Net Worth, Age, Sources Of Income!

Jessica Simpson Social Media Involvement

Jessica Simpson is a verified public figure on Instagram with 6.1 million followers and 1176 posts. She is highly active on Instagram in posting her and her children’s photos.

Simpson joined Twitter in 2009 and currently has 6.2 million followers and 301 following. Recently she tweeted about her brand.

On Facebook, more than 2.5 million people follow her and her page of the brand.

Read More:- Leslie Grace Net Worth, Sources Of Income, Bio!