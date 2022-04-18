Ellen Rucker- Age, Net Worth, Career, Relationship, Kids, And More

Ellen Rucker is an American businesswoman who established the Mixed Chicks hair care line. The 44-year-old has also worked as a model and a fashion designer in the past. You’ve undoubtedly heard of Vince Carter if you’re a basketball enthusiast. He has been a member of eight NBA All-Star teams and is one of the most prolific Slam Dunk Champions. Do you have any idea who he was married to whom?

Since 2013, Ellen Rucker, a chiropractor and entrepreneur has been married to Bakari Sellers, an American attorney, political pundit, and politician. She was born in 1977 in Lancaster, South Carolina, to American dentist Dr. Douglas Rucker and teacher Ruby Cracker. Daniel Rucker is Ellen Rucker’s younger brother.

Ellen Rucker earned a bachelor’s degree in medical studies from North Carolina. Ellen Rucker began her career as a chiropractor after graduating from North Carolina. She practiced for eleven years before establishing her own hair care products company. As her business grows, Ellen Rucker recruits attorneys and scientists to assist her in creating a unique product, becoming one of Amazon’s best-selling hair care items. Ellen Rucker went on to work as a chiropractor after graduating. Eleven years after she began practicing Charioptic medicine, Ellen Rucker began to manufacture hair care products under “Essence by Ellen.” The corporation’s headquarters are in Charlotte, North Carolina.

Ellen Rucker was linked to Vince Carter, her college lover who went on to play professional basketball. The pair married in 2004 in Palms Beach, Florida, after a brief romantic connection of a year. They did, however, end their relationship amicably in 2007. They maintained a wonderful co-parenting atmosphere for Kai Michelle Carter, their daughter from the marriage, although the primary cause was a lack of quality time with each other.

Ellen seems to have a net worth of $800,000, which she earned mostly through her work as a chiropractor. In addition, the 44-year-old owns a line of hair care products under the name “Rucker Roots,” which adds to her fortune.

In 2005, she married NBA great Vince Carter, which catapulted her into the spotlight. Although the couple divorced in 2009, they have remained friends since then. Kai Regan Carter, their son, was born to them.

May we forever kiss like no one is watching!Happy Anniversary to the Love of My Life! I am so thankful that God blessed me with such a handsome, loving, smart, and uber romantic man! I prayed for you and Lord did He deliver!💍 5 years of Marriage-12 years of Love-🙏🏾50+ Years more pic.twitter.com/jfIh56ywTx — Ellen Rucker Sellers (@EllenRucker) August 29, 2020

She became well-known as the wife of Bakari Sellers, a prominent American politician and attorney.

Ellen Rucker, the only child of Vivian Rucker and David Rucker Jr., was born in Atlanta, Georgia, on October 7th.

Ellen Rucker’s biography is still fairly little, but she appears to have had a successful career thus far. With Bakari Sellers in the mix, she should be able to keep her personal life interesting. It’s unknown whether Ellen Rucker intends to work after becoming a mother but be assured that we’ll keep you updated when more information about her life becomes available.

