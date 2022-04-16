Eastenders is one of the most popular British soap operas. The first season of the show was initially released in the Year 1985. The show was able to receive a huge amount of popularity back then. Since then, every year, it has released a new season.

Eastenders Season 38 Episode 60 Expected Release Date

After having completed 37 seasons, it is set to launch season 38 in the coming few days. The show has been able to generate a huge amount of fan following. When the teaser of season 38 was launched, the fans were eagerly waiting for its actual release.

The show is released in episodes. After the teaser for season 38 was released, all the other episodes began releasing from the beginning of the year. And now it is the time for episode 60 to get released. According to the latest notification by the producers, episode 60 of season 38 will be with these on 14th April 2022. This episode is so essential because it is one of the most suspicious episodes that can turn the tables on the entire storyline and the plot of the web series.

Eastenders Season 38 Level of Excitement

Most people have been eagerly waiting to watch episode 60. With just one day left for the release, the people’s excitement seems to have no limitation today. It needs to get released so that the endless speculations concerning the upcoming plot can rest.

According to a recent survey, it came forward that episode 60 of season 38 is already on the list of binge-watchers. The amount of the audience that is genuinely interested in watching this particular season has been increasing over the period. The teaser for episode 60 was released days back, and it was able to receive so many positive comments and feedback. This was one of the most famous teasers that have received the maximum number of likes in just 24 hours.

Eastenders Season 38 Episode 60 OTT Release

It is also important to mention that this particular episode is now available on all the ott platforms. The biggest advantage of such an ott release has been the increase in viewership. Not all people watch television today.

That is why the production house has made it mandatory to release episode 60 of season 38 on the ott platform so that every person could easily view that. This has been the biggest kind of achievement that has made it feasible for even the youngsters to easily witness the most famous shows.

Eastenders Upcoming expectations

After speculating for such a long time, the fans’ curiosity has been put to rest. The final date of the release has been notified. This has helped many people reduce the ability to speculate upon a variety of reasons this release date was not announced. The episode is expected to leave a great impact on all the people. This is one of the most unique and important situations that must be considered. It is expected that the web show would be able to justify the amount of curiosity that the viewers already have.

