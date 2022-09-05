DMX/Earl Simmons Net Worth, Age, Career, Salary And More!

A true DMX fan would know that American rapper and actor Earl Simmons is recognized mainly for his 1998 and 1999 albums, It’s Dark, and Hell Is Hot and X, respectively. To date, no other rapper has ever had two albums debut at the top of the Billboard 200 in the same calendar year as he has. DMX is often in the headlines because of his involvement in several court cases. Not only that, but he also has a massive online following.

An album by born rapper Earl Simmons has become a smashing success. Additionally, X appeared in 1999. he has sold more than 30 million records all over the globe thanks to his efforts. The book EARL: The Autobiography of DMX was published in 2003.

DMX/Earl Simmons Early Life

Earl Simmons, as DMX, was born on December 18, 1970, in Mount Vernon, New York. His mother, Arnett Simmons, raised him as a teenager and gave birth to him.

When Simmons was five, his family relocated to Yonkers, New York. His childhood in the Jehovah’s Witness community was difficult. His mom and her boyfriends abused him constantly.

Simmons spent almost a year in the Julia Dyckman Andrus Children’s Home after being expelled in the fifth grade.

To entertain his friends, Simmons began writing hip-hop songs and performing them. Simmons ultimately met up with local rap star Ready Ron. He was so blown away by Simmons’ beatboxing skills that he decided to join forces with Simmons. Simmons then started going by the name “DMX,” derived from the word of an Oberheim drum machine he had at the guys’ residence.

DMX/Earl Simmons Career Beginnings

DMX started working in the music industry in 1984, as stated in his résumé. In time, he devoted almost all his free time to rapping, and his songwriting and performance improved accordingly.

DMX was signed to Ruffhouse, a subsidiary of Columbia Records, in 1992. His second single, “Make a Move,” was released in 1994. After signing with Def Jam in 1998, he released “Get at Me Dog,” his first single for the label.

Billboard 200 chart and sold more than five million copies. The same year, he released his second studio album, titled Flesh of My Flesh, Blood of My Blood.

He returned to the studio in 2001 to wrap up work on his fourth studio album, The Great Depression. His fifth studio album, 2003’s Grand Champ, debuted at number one on the Billboard 200.

In 2008, Def Jam released The Definition of X: The Pick of the Litter, a compilation of his most successful hits. He performed at that year’s BET Hip Hop Awards. His 2012 album, “Undisputed,” was his most recent release.

In 2016, he released a new single titled “Blood Red,” which Divine Bars produced. New song “Bain Iz Back,” directed by Swizz Beatz, came out in 2017. He and Def Jam signed a new recording deal in 2019. His current focus is squarely on his most recent studio releases.

DMX/Earl Simmons Earnings By Year If Available

New York was home to the rapper and actor DMX. Due to several financial and legal issues, DMX’s net worth was negative, $1 million at the time of his death. In 1998, he released his first album under Earl Simmons, which catapulted him to fame. DMX went on to star in some films and record seven studio albums.

The last decade of his life was spent mostly in prison. He claimed just $50,000 in assets and between $1,000,000 and $10,000,000 in debts when he filed for bankruptcy in 2013. In 2017, he was hit with 14 counts of tax fraud, leading to a year behind bars and a $2.3 million bill.

DMX’s untimely death on April 9, 2021, at age 50, resulted from drug overdose complications.

DMX/Earl Simmons Personal Life

The wedding of DMX and Tashera Simmons took place in 1999. The couple married for 11 years and had four children: Xavier, Tocoma, Praise Mary Ella, and Shawn. Tashera announced their split to the world in 2010.

DMX was unfaithful to his wife, and DNA testing confirmed that he fathered at least two children outside of their marriage. After DNA testing confirmed in 2007 that DMX was the father of Monique Wayne’s child, he was ordered to pay Wayne $1.5 million.

There is no doubt that DMX used crack cocaine since he has been open about it. He first tried marijuana when he was 14 after smoking a cigarette laced with it. He also claims to be suffering from bipolar disorder.

Read More:

Who Is Donovan Mitchell? Net Worth, Age, Wife, And More Updates!