DBS Chapter 83 Release Date, Spoilers, Plot, Countdown

Dragon Ball Super is one of the most loved shows for the time being. This show is the sequel to Legendary Dragon Ball.

The Latest Chapter Will Get Released Soon

Toyatarou has produced the series in collaboration with the design and animation expert Akira Toriyama. The series will follow the release of Chapter 82, which was aired a month ago.

DBS Chapter 83,The latest chapter will get released soon, and it is getting hard for the fans to wait. This is because of the simple reason that the latest episode is expected to continue the Granola: The Survivor Saga.

DBS Chapter 83 Plot

Chapter 83 is expected to continue the story of revenge of the lone survivor of the Cerealian race. The main objective of this person is to kill its biggest enemy Frieza.

The new chapter will also showcase the happenings of the events that unfolded in the battle between Bardock and Gas nearly forty years ago. It will include the flashback journey of the fight in the Cereal Planet.

This plot and storyline are very evident from the website developed for sharing the updates about Dragon Ball Super. The website has already shared a preview some days back.

This preview was able to highlight the events that revolved around the fight between Gas and Bardock.

DBS Chapter 83 Details About The Previous Chapter

It becomes essential to mention that while the last chapter focused on the existing state of affairs

between the characters, the upcoming chapter is expected to include a better understanding of the existing state of affairs.

It seeks to unravel and unfold why the characters have been behaving now.

DBS Chapter 83 Date Of Release

The latest chapter is set to be released on 20 April 2022. However, if the audience already has a presence on online portals like MangaPlus and VizMedia, the same episodes would be accessible for free anytime.

They are already available there. Also, it is important to mention that this is a Japanese show and hence the same has to get translated into different languages for its premier in foreign countries.

That is why there would be a slight change in the time and the date on which this web show would be released in different countries.

Response Of The Audience

The teaser of Chapter 83 was able to get much success in the first place. It became very famous, and hence, the audience couldn’t resist watching the latest episode.

Since many people couldn’t wait for the actual release date, they started reading the same in the form of a novel by downloading it from the websites.

The name of the application form which these novels could be downloaded includes Shonen Jump on Android. A similar application is also available on IOS.

Conclusion

So if you are willing to watch the latest chapters, you can log in to any of these websites. All you need to do is simply download the web show from the applications.

The web show would be available after a 5 minutes delay. There are many unofficial links also available for downloading the same.

However, it is expected from the users that they should rather wait for the actual release date and watch the show then and there.