12.6 C
Oacoma
Friday, September 23, 2022
Net WorthCherry Valentine Net Worth, Death, Career, Relationships!
Net Worth

Cherry Valentine Net Worth, Death, Career, Relationships!

Nancy Erin
By Nancy Erin

-

16
0

You might not be familiar with the name “George Ward”, but, what if I say the name “Cherry Valentine?”. Yes, they both are the same. Cherry Valentine is the stage name of George Ward.

Things To Know About Cherry Valentine Net Worth, Death, Career!

Born in 1993, the 28-Year-old George Ward was an English drag queen and a mental health nurse. He became famous after she appeared on the second series of RuPaul’s Drag Race UK.

Things To Know About Cherry Valentine Net Worth, Death, Career

After this, BBC did a documentary on his name “Cherry Valentine: Gypsy Queen and Proud”. 

Update: Today, sad news has just arrived and according to various news media, the 28-year-old Cherry Valentine died today.

Full NameGeorge Ward
ProfessionDrag Queen, Mental Health Nurse
Source Of IncomeOnline store, TV shows
ResidenceDarlington, United Kingdom
Date Of Birth30 November 1993
Age28 years
GenderMale
NationalityEnglish
Marital StatusSingle
EducationLanchester University
Wealth TypeSelf-made

Cherry Valentine Career

Valentine began performing as a drag queen in 2018. He graduated as a mental health nurse in 2015, worked in the NHS, and helped UK’s COVID-19 vaccination drive. In December 2020, Valentine was announced as one of twelve contestants to compete in the second series of RuPaul’s Drag Race UK. 

Cherry Valentine Career

He said in his Meet The Queens video interview for the second series of RuPaul’s Drag Race UK, that working as a nurse “has put me in that right position where I can understand people a little bit more, and if you’re a drag queen, you’re working with people. By understanding people, you’re going the extra mile.”

Valentine placed 12th in the competition after he came in last place in episode two and was eliminated in a lip-sync challenge against contestant Tayce to the song “Memory” by Elaine Paige from Andrew Lloyd Webber’s musical Cats from 1981. 

In February 2022, Valentine was to embark on RuPaul’s Drag Race UK: The Official Tour along with the entire cast of the second series of RuPaul’s Drag Race UK, in association with World of Wonder and promoter Voss Events.

Cherry Valentine Net Worth

Apart from acting, he also earns income from an online store that he owns. He named the store “Snatched Merch”.

We should consider her as a self-made woman, since we don’t have enough information about his family and inherited worth. According to our sources, he has a total net worth of half a million US Dollars. 

He was also working as a nurse and from which she was earning a monthly salary, but it is considerably less compared to his other income sources. 

Cherry Valentine Net Worth

There are many outrageous claims about  Cherry Valentine’s net worth on the internet. On one such website, they said, he has a net worth of $234 Million. 

Must Read:- Jason Tartick Net Worth, Age, Career, Sources Of Income!

Cherry Valentine Relationships

We have done our research to find out about the Dating history of the drag queen Chery Valentine, but there isn’t enough information about his relationships.

Cherry Valentine Death 

George Ward died on Sunday according to the statement released by his family.

Read More:- Who Is Celtics’ Kathleen Nimmo Lynch?

Previous articleJason Tartick Net Worth, Age, Career, Sources Of Income!
Next articleCherry Valentine: Drag Performer George Ward Dies at 28
Nancy Erin
Nancy Erin
Nancy Erin has worked as an entertainment journalist, editor, and film nerd. She has achieved a Bachelor’s and Masters in broadcast journalism. She focuses on modern entertainment stories that cover a wide range of backgrounds. With her successful working career, she has achieved numerous broadcast awards.  

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Latest news

Net Worth

Blake Shelton Net Worth, Age, Sources Of Income!

Blake Tollison Shelton, better known as Blake Shelton, is a country music singer and television personality from the United...
Top News

Cherry Valentine: Drag Performer George Ward Dies at 28

Drag performer George Ward, known to the world as Cherry valentine has died at the age of 28.  Their...
Net Worth

Jason Tartick Net Worth, Age, Career, Sources Of Income!

Jason Tartick is a well-known American reality television personality, businessman, and former banker who has built a prosperous career...
Net Worth

Tanya Charry Net Worth, Early Life, Career, Relationships!

On March 12, 1974, Tanya Charry came into the world. She was born in Barranquilla, located in Colombia; hence...
Net Worth

Kaitlyn Bristow Net Worth, Age, Career, Relationships!

Canadian TV personality and podcast presenter Kaitlyn Bristowe is also a former spin class instructor. She is best known...
news

Who Is Celtics’ Kathleen Nimmo Lynch?

Kathleen Nimmo Lynch is a member of the Boston Celtics staff. She works in the Basketball Operations department. She...

Must read

Net Worth

All About Allen Iverson Net Worth, Sources Of Income, Age!

Allen Ezail Iverson, better known as Allen Iverson, is...
Net Worth

Latrell Sprewell Net Worth, Sources Of Income, Bio!

Former NBA player Latrell Sprewell with the New York...
Net Worth

Nicky Hilton Net Worth, Age, Relationships, Career!

On October 5, 1983, Nicholai Olivia Hilton was born...
Net Worth

Yeat Net Worth, Sources Of Income, Age, Career!

Yeat, whose real name is Noah Oliver Smith, was...
Net Worth

Azealia Banks Net Worth, Age, Height, Career, Personal Life!

Azealia Amanda Banks is an American rapper, singer, and...

You might also likeRELATED
Recommended to you

Net Worth

Blake Shelton Net Worth, Age, Sources Of Income!

Blake Tollison Shelton, better known as Blake Shelton, is...
Nancy Erin -
Net Worth

Jason Tartick Net Worth, Age, Career, Sources Of Income!

Jason Tartick is a well-known American reality television personality,...
Nancy Erin -
Net Worth

Tanya Charry Net Worth, Early Life, Career, Relationships!

On March 12, 1974, Tanya Charry came into the...
Nancy Erin -
Net Worth

Kaitlyn Bristow Net Worth, Age, Career, Relationships!

Canadian TV personality and podcast presenter Kaitlyn Bristowe is...
Nancy Erin -

About Us

Chamberlain Oacoma Sun began its journey in 2007 with the aim to provide unbiased news to millions of people across the nation. Our crew of experienced journalists, writers, and editors is dedicated to delivering all types of news, including entertainment, sports, science, technology, economy, and world news.

Address

Chamberlainsun
Town of Bristol
Lincoln County, Maine
04541
United States
Phone: ‎+12133799820
Contact Us : [email protected]

Popular

Amal Clooney Holds Hands With Her Husband, George Clooney!

news 0
On Thursday night, Amal Clooney and her husband George...

Adria Arjona Net Worth, Age, Early Life, Career!

Net Worth 0
Adria Arjona is from San Juan, Puerto Rico. However,...

Gi Joe OMG Crenshaw Rapper Died At The Age Of 33!

news 0
Joe "Gi Joe OMG" Stone was an actor and...

Copyright © 2022 | Chamberlain Oacoma Sun