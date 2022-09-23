Cherry Valentine Net Worth, Death, Career, Relationships!

You might not be familiar with the name “George Ward”, but, what if I say the name “Cherry Valentine?”. Yes, they both are the same. Cherry Valentine is the stage name of George Ward.

Born in 1993, the 28-Year-old George Ward was an English drag queen and a mental health nurse. He became famous after she appeared on the second series of RuPaul’s Drag Race UK.

After this, BBC did a documentary on his name “Cherry Valentine: Gypsy Queen and Proud”.

Update: Today, sad news has just arrived and according to various news media, the 28-year-old Cherry Valentine died today.

Full Name George Ward Profession Drag Queen, Mental Health Nurse Source Of Income Online store, TV shows Residence Darlington, United Kingdom Date Of Birth 30 November 1993 Age 28 years Gender Male Nationality English Marital Status Single Education Lanchester University Wealth Type Self-made

Cherry Valentine Career

Valentine began performing as a drag queen in 2018. He graduated as a mental health nurse in 2015, worked in the NHS, and helped UK’s COVID-19 vaccination drive. In December 2020, Valentine was announced as one of twelve contestants to compete in the second series of RuPaul’s Drag Race UK.

He said in his Meet The Queens video interview for the second series of RuPaul’s Drag Race UK, that working as a nurse “has put me in that right position where I can understand people a little bit more, and if you’re a drag queen, you’re working with people. By understanding people, you’re going the extra mile.”

Valentine placed 12th in the competition after he came in last place in episode two and was eliminated in a lip-sync challenge against contestant Tayce to the song “Memory” by Elaine Paige from Andrew Lloyd Webber’s musical Cats from 1981.

In February 2022, Valentine was to embark on RuPaul’s Drag Race UK: The Official Tour along with the entire cast of the second series of RuPaul’s Drag Race UK, in association with World of Wonder and promoter Voss Events.

Cherry Valentine Net Worth

Apart from acting, he also earns income from an online store that he owns. He named the store “Snatched Merch”.

We should consider her as a self-made woman, since we don’t have enough information about his family and inherited worth. According to our sources, he has a total net worth of half a million US Dollars.

He was also working as a nurse and from which she was earning a monthly salary, but it is considerably less compared to his other income sources.

There are many outrageous claims about Cherry Valentine’s net worth on the internet. On one such website, they said, he has a net worth of $234 Million.

Cherry Valentine Relationships

We have done our research to find out about the Dating history of the drag queen Chery Valentine, but there isn’t enough information about his relationships.

Cherry Valentine Death

George Ward died on Sunday according to the statement released by his family.

