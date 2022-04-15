In recent days, the latest controversy has been making headlines. Charlotte Crosby is pregnant with her first child. It is believed that this child belongs to her boyfriend named Jake Ankers. The news has come as a major shocker to the fans. The famous Hollywood actress uploaded a cute and heartfelt post on Instagram. Via this video, she expressed the biggest joy of her life that she is all set to welcome a new life in her life. Nothing can be bigger than this happiness, explained the actress during a recent podcast.

Content Of The Video And The Post With Boyfriend Jake Ankers

The post comprises a video wherein the actress is seen sharing a positive pregnancy test kit. It was then able to feature the couple’s happiness once they got to know the biggest happiness of their lives. The couple was also kissing, hugging, and cuddling to express their joy over the biggest happiness that is all set to enter their lives.

Other materials shared

She later shared on Instagram a scanned picture. The picture was nothing but the sonography report of the baby. The family members, expressed their happiness by showering their blessings on the couple. They also hailed their best wishes to the greatest extent possible. This huge amount of happiness is limited to her family members, friends, and her near and dear ones and but now it seems that it can also extend to her friends and fans. Everybody took their way on instagram to instruct the actor to take care of each other.

Reactions that were expected

Since the actress uploaded the post on Instagram, many people have been continuously making a request to share more details. Many of the people who have stayed with the actress know exactly what is being discussed. The actress, at times, can commit herself to so many engagements that it would be very risky for her baby to bear. But for the time being, it is advisable for her health that she gets the proper amount of care during the early days of the pregnancy.

Way forward

In a recent interview with the NY times, she explained that the doctor had expressed concern about the normalcy of the pregnancy. She should spend her time relaxing and comforting activities. This is going to take a huge amount of effort on her part. However, she explained her viewpoint that staying alone and secluded at home would make her upset. She is in no mood to give up her career during the times of the pregnancy. But she has been one of the essential personalities who has been confident enough to work during the journey while simultaneously nurturing her baby.

Conclusion

This will create a huge amount of confusion concerning the basic factor in her life. She is now not thinking about balancing her health and her professional life because she is too engrossed in this happiness. This is very important to think of all these factors. However, it is expected that she will be consulting her boyfriend concerning this.

