At the Paris photocall for his newest movie, Bullet Train, the 58-year-old actor donned a bright orange monochrome ensemble on Saturday.

Pitt posed for the picture wearing a laid-back linen suit, a V-neck top, matched aviators, and a gold chain around his neck. Pitt looked very stunning and set the standard surely high.

Brad Pitt Rocks In An All-Orange Ensemble To Promote ‘Bullet Train’ At Paris

The actor waved to fans, gave them the thumbs up, and smiled in a selfie with Brian Tyree Henry, Aaron Taylor-Johnson, and Joey King.

He also seemed cheerful and at ease. Pitt plays Ladybug, an assassin trying to get back on the job after a case of burnout, in the David Leitch-directed comedy thriller.

On August 5, the movie Bullet Train, which takes place on a fast train rushing through Japan, will be released.

Even if the film appears fantastic, it’s only his second straight-on starring role in at least a few years. Yes, he had a humorous supporting role in “The Lost City,” but he first received major credit in the 2019 film “Ad Astra”.

He’s been acting in significantly fewer movies lately, as his fans have undoubtedly noticed. He’s been intelligently choosing his roles, which paid off with an Oscar two years ago.

Brad Pitt’s Words About His Character

You know, you go to therapy for a month, you have one epiphany, and you think you’ve got it all worked out, and you’re never going to feel lonely again, Pitt said of his character. I’m ready to go, and I’ve got this, he adds. Pitt also admitted to our sources that his own career might be coming to an end.

He believes this to be his final semester or trimester, Pitt remarked.

Pitt was pictured last week arriving at Rome airport ahead of his worldwide publicity tour for Bullet Train. Prior to their twins Vivienne and Knox’s 14th birthday, Pitt’s ex-wife, Angelina Jolie, and their children were also vacationing in Italy.

During the Photocall in Paris, Kelly McCormick, who is married in real life to David Leitch, the director and co-producer of Bullet Train, was also present.

Bullet Train Movie Brad Pitt

For example, Joey King had worn a breathtaking outfit which made people take a look at her and not get enough of the style with a leather jacket, matching leggings, and a string top with a big padlock chain as an accent.

While Brian Tyree Henry looked chic in a purple and blue chequered blazer with matching shorts and a white shirt, accessorized with silver blingy chains and a sad emoji gold ring, Aaron Taylor-Johnson began to look handsome in a navy-blue suit paired with a black and white striped shirt, blue jeans, a tan belt, and a gold chain with a circular pendant.

The crew members posed while making the Eiffel tower their backdrop and all had a genuine smile on their faces. Joey King posted some candid images and videos from the Bullet Train Photocall on her Instagram page.

Joey, Brad, Aaron, and Brian all take a sweet selfie in one picture while Taylor-Johnson gestures toward the Eiffel Tower’s summit. King captioned her Instagram image, “Bullet Train team takes Paris.”

