Alycia Lane is an American television journalist. Alycia Lane previously worked for Los Angeles’ KNBC-TV and Philadelphia’s KVKW-TV. However, she was fired from KYW-TV after colliding with a New York police officer.

Alycia Lane’s Quick Facts

Alycia Lane‘s height is estimated at 5 feet, 4 inches. Moreover, Alycia Lane’s weight is 58 kg.

How Much Salary Does Alycia Lane Earn?

Alycia earns an average salary of between $24292 and $72507 annually. Her hourly income is between $10.15 and $31.32. This estimation is given based on the wages for a journalist in America. These salary details may vary according to the employee’s level of seniority.

Alycia Lane Age And Early Life Explored

Alycia will be 50 years old in 2022. She was born on May 10, 1972 in Lake Grove, New York, in the United States of America. Her father’s name, as well as her mother’s, is unknown.

According to her academics, she earned her undergraduate degree at the State University of New York at Albany, where she was named She went on to the Medill School of Journalism to pursue a Masters degree in broadcast journalism after that.

Alycia Lane’s net worth and professional background

As a journalist, Alycia Lane has a wide range of experience. In March 1998, she was hired as a news reporter for News 12. She also served as an anchor, photographer, and editor at this station.

In May 1999, she quit the company and moved to work for WSVN. She was chosen as a news reporter and a fill-in anchor. She worked for them for a year before joining WTVJ in September 2001 as a news anchor and reporter.

In September 2003, Lane was asked to join KYW-TV as a news anchor. However, her contract was canceled in 2008 due to her arrest in 2007. She then worked for KNBC for four years, from September 2009 to October 2013. According to 2022 reports, she had a net worth of $2 million dollars in 2021, which she earned from her employment.

Dear @Target I love you dearly but are you serious with this packaging? Two gigantic boxes for three skinny nearly weightless rolls of wrapping paper. Not only a waste of your own shipping costs but certainly not good for the environment. #dobetter #savetheplanet #environment pic.twitter.com/dgjzSPj8py — Alycia Lane (@AlyciaLaneLA) May 10, 2018

Alycia Lane, husband, and children

From 2000, Dino Calandriello was the husband of Alycia Lane, and their marriage lasted till 2004. After that, they were divorced. Alycia was then engaged to Lauster James Adkins in 2005. It lasted till 2007. Then she had an affair with Chris Wragge. She has a daughter born in June 2014.

Alycia Lane’s Interesting Facts

Alycia Lane’s nationality is American. Her place of birth is Lake Grove, New York, United States.

Alycia Lane has received many Emmy Awards at KNBC. Additionally, she has also won a local Emmy award.

The other awards received by Alycia Lane are a National Edward R. Murrow award and two Golden Mic awards.

Facebook is the social media contact for Alycia Lane. On Twitter, she has more than 5.5k followers. Further, on Instagram, Alycia Lane has more than 522 followers.

