Alan Alda Net Worth, Age, Career, Sources Of Income!

Alan Alda has been a part of the film and television industries as an actor, producer, comedian, screenwriter, and author for 65 years. Since he first appeared on screen in 1955, he has been actively working in the entertainment sector.

He became famous for his part in the M*A*S*H television series, which ran from 1972 until 1983. Several other prestigious accolades, including the Primetime Emmy, Golden Globe, and People’s Choice, have also been bestowed upon him. He has tried his hand at directing and writing in addition to acting.

Additionally, he is still using his hands to help others in need. Alda has organized fund-raising events for several organizations that promote human rights.

In addition to his work in television, he is also interested in cosmology and has hosted shows that explored new scientific developments.

Alan Alda was born Alphonso Joseph D’Abruzzo on January 28, 1936, in The Bronx, New York. His father, the late Robert Alda, was an actor, singer, and dancer, and his mother, the late Joan Browne, was a beauty pageant champion. Moreover, he is the older sibling of Antony Alda, who is the younger.

Additionally, he is 84 years old and was born under the zodiac sign of Aquarius. Alan Alda was born in the United States and is Caucasian. Despite his upbringing in the Catholic faith, he now considers himself an atheist. On the other hand, he finds the scars to be annoying. To boot, he has both Italian and Irish ancestry.

When Alan was younger, he and his family would follow his father all across the country to see him perform in plays. Like his sister, he was diagnosed with polio at the tender age of seven.

So agonizing an operation was required to fight the illness. Since she neglected to take her medication for so long, she became gravely ill. Even more disturbing, his mother once attempted to stab his father.

Full Name Alphonso Joseph D’Abruzzo Profession Actor, Writer, Director Source Of Income Acting career Biggest Assets Apartment in Manhattan Residence New York, New York Date Of Birth 28 January 1936 Age 86 years Gender Male Nationality American Marital Status Married Education Fordham University Children Beatrice Alda, Elizabeth Alda, Eve Alda Spouse Name Arlene Alda ​(m. 1957) Wealth Type Self-made

Key Facts About Alan Alda

Robert Alda, Alda’s father, was a well-known stage and screen actor. Antony Alda, his half-brother, was also in the entertainment industry.

Besides his performances on ER and The West Wing, Alan Alda is best recognized for his portrayal of Captain Benjamin Franklin “Hawkeye” Pierce on ‘MASH,’ played initially by Donald Sutherland.

In the late ’50s, Alda was a Cleveland Play House acting company member.

For the starring part in “The West Wing,” Alda was considered before it was offered to Martin Sheen.

Not only did Alda star in all 251 episodes of ‘MASH, but he also directed 32 episodes and co-wrote 19.

Alan has appeared in several films, including “Manhattan Murder Mystery” by Woody Allen and “Canadian Bacon” by Michael Moore.

Alan Alda hosted the PBS series Scientific American Frontiers for a long time.

Alan Alda Sources Of Income

A play Alan appeared in during his junior year of college in Rome marked the beginning of his acting career. He and his aunt even appeared on Dutch television and were seen performing together.

As the Telephone Man in the 1959 Broadway production of “Only in America,” he made his acting debut that year.

Over the next few years, Alan made appearances in various plays, the most recent of which was 2016’s “Oh, Hello” at London’s Lyceum Theatre.

He started making cameos in TV shows, which led to more substantial appearances. His list of 1960s television shows includes the iconic “Naked City,” as well as “The Doctors and the Nurses,” “Route 66,” and “Premiere.” In 1972, he appeared as a lead in a pair of TV movies.

In the same year, he was cast in his breakout role on the war comedy-drama series M*A*S*H, where he remained a mainstay until 1983. The character of Captain Benjamin Franklin “Hawkeye” Pierce was the primary focus of his acting career for 251 episodes.

Meanwhile, he had guest-starring roles in films and TV shows like “Isn’t It Shocking,” “The Carol Burnett Show,” and “6 Rms Riv Vu.” From 1993 to 2005, he presented the show “Scientific American Frontiers,” and he also starred in the film “And the Band Played On.”

In 1999, he also played Dr. Gabriel Lawrence on ER, a TV drama about a hospital emergency room. Anthony Edwards, Laura Innes, Alex Kingston, Linda Cardellini, and Shane West were among the other actors who featured with him in this series. A similar role as Senator Arnold Vinick in the 2004 TV series The West Wing followed.

This movie, starring Rob Lowe, Moria Kelly, Bradley Whitford, and others, ran to 2006. After 2005, Alan started making fewer and fewer guest appearances on TV series.

Among the many shows he has guest-starred on include ‘Getaway,’ ’30 Rock,’ ‘The Big C,’ and ‘The Blacklist,’ all aired between 2005 and 2013. His most recent series include the 2016–2018 run of ‘Broad City,’ the 2018–2020 run of ‘The Good Fight,’ and the 2018–2020 run of ‘Ray Donovan.’

Alan Alda Net Worth

As of 2016, Alan Alda reported a net worth of $50 million. Alan Alda, an actor, director, and producer, is perhaps best recognized for his portrayal of Hawkeye Pierce in the long-running television series M*A*S*H.

Alan Alda first appeared on Broadway in 1959 and in films in 1963, but he became a household name because of his part in M*A*S*H (1972–1983). Subtract Alan Alda’s debts from his assets to get an idea of how much he has in liquid assets.

Alan Alda Houses

The actor and his wife Arlene have spent another $3,000,000 on a new apartment in the Park Millennium building in Manhattan. The Park Millennium, formerly known as the Millennium Tower, is located at 101 West 67th Street in Manhattan.

On Thursday, New York Post celebrity real estate blogger Braden Keil broke the news that a two-bedroom, 51st-floor home had been purchased there.

Records show that in November 2000, the Aldas paid $4,900,000 to have a trusted purchase a two-unit, 2,406-square-foot aerie on the 51st level of the tower.

This new property will allow them to expand into the adjacent space. According to listings, one of the two flats now available at the Alda is 1,528 square feet, while the other is 878 square feet.

The Aldas had listed their new 1,284-square-foot apartment, which they had purchased, for $3,150,000. The offering describes the four-room apartment as having two and a half bathrooms, floor-to-ceiling windows, split bedrooms, and a granite kitchen with maple cabinets.

According to public documents, Arlene Alda signed a purchase agreement on October 27 for the new apartment, and the transaction closed (with the purchase recorded in her name) on November 24.

Alan Alda Involvements In Charity

Out of Sight, Out of Mind • Off Our Backs.

Food for America

A Safe Place to Take Refuge

SOS USA • HELP US

We are the Jenjo Foundation.

The Memorial to Robert F. Kennedy

Quotes By Alan Alda

Alan Alda’s quote includes, “It would help if you got out of the city and into the wilderness of your intuition. I do not doubt that you will find some fantastic things. You will learn something about yourself”.

Alan Alda Social Media

The 225.1k people who follow Alan Alda on Twitter (@alanalda) are engaged in his tweets.

Alan Alda Girlfriend, Marriage & Relationship

Alan Alda tied the knot with his college love Arlene Weiss on March 15, 1957. Eve, Elizabeth, and Beatrice are the names of their three daughters. Not only that, but two of his eight grandchildren are also actors.

In 2015, he was diagnosed with Parkinson’s disease, which has affected his health.

Alan Alda Awards And Prizes

Among the many awards for which Alan Alda has been nominated are the Academy Award, the Tony Award, the Grammy Award, and the Primetime Emmy Award.

He has been nominated for over twenty-five Emmys and won six: five for his series “M*A*S*H” and one for “The West Wing” in 2006. He also has six Golden Globes to his name.

