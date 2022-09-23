Adria Arjona Net Worth, Age, Early Life, Career!

Adria Arjona is from San Juan, Puerto Rico. However, she has spent most of her childhood in Mexico. Her father frequently took her on extended trips when she was a child.

She relocated to Miami with her family when she was 12 years old. A few years later, when she was 18 years old, she made the courageous choice to relocate to New York City, but this time she did so by herself.

Things To Know About Adria Arjona Net Worth, Age, Relationships!

Adria was determined and committed to her ambitions, even though it was incredibly difficult for her family. As soon as she arrived in New York, she found employment as a waitress at several restaurants to pay her rent and acting costs.

Oddly enough, she made the courageous decision to move to New York City when she was eighteen. She moved to Miami when she was twelve years old and remained there until she was eighteen.

The New York City-based performer, who is now 29 years old, put herself through acting school by working as a waitress and lady to make ends meet while she studied at the prestigious Lee Strasberg Institute of Theater and Film.

Full Name Adria Arjona Torres Profession Actor Source Of Income Acting career Residence New York, New York, United States Date Of Birth 25 April 1992 Age 30 years Gender Female Nationality American Marital Status Married Education Lee Strasberg Theatre and Film Institute Spouse Name Edgardo Canales (m. 2019) Wealth Type Self-made

Key Facts About Adria Arjona

During his formative years, he spent a lot of time reading Neruda poems and listening to classical music.

Her father, the musician Ricardo Arjona, took her with him on his travels when she was a child, allowing her to be exposed to art, music, and a bohemian lifestyle from an early age.

At 18, she moved to New York on her own to enroll in an acting class at the Lee Strasberg Theatre & Film Institute for three months.

Has appeared on the television shows True Detective, Person of Interest, Narcos, and Unforgettable in recurring and guest-starring roles.

Dorothy Gale, in NBC’s Emerald City, a contemporary remake of “The Wizard of Oz,” serves as the actor’s debut starring role in a television series.

Has expressed interest in making her films, one of which would be about the bond between a strict father and his autistic daughter.

Adria Arjona Net Worth

To begin, Adria Arjona’s modesty endeared her to many fans, which, in due course, resulted in a significant demand for her to appear in various advertisements and publications.

On top of that, Adria is a well-known and well-respected personality in the industry thanks to her lovely acting skills, which have led to her participation in many films and television shows. As a result, the actress must have amassed considerable wealth by now.

In addition, the earnings from her husband’s occupation as an attorney, one of the highest-paying positions, are among the highest.

According to the information provided by Wiki, Adria Arjona, considered one of the most talented young actors, has a net worth of $500,000.

She had a successful acting career, which was the primary source of most of her earnings, but she also had other sources of money.

Adria Arjona Social Network Involvements

Arjona first appeared in the movie Triple Frontier, released in March 2019, playing a supporting part. Subsequently, she played the lead role in the Netflix movie 6 Underground, released in December 2019.

Arjona started talking to the producers of Sony’s Spider-Man spinoff Morbius in December 2018 about playing the film’s female lead, Martine Bancroft; towards the end of January, her participation was confirmed.

She is also well-known for her role as Anathema Device in the Amazon Prime miniseries Good Omens and for voicing the character of Ramirez in the popular video game Fortnite. Her career began in 2005. Also, she played Dorothy Gale in the television series Emerald City, which was broadcast on NBC.

Adria Arjona Early Life

Adria Arjona Torres is a well-known actress in the United States. She is a Taurus by zodiac sign and is currently 30 years old. Her roles as Emily in the television series True Detective on HBO and Dani Silva in Person of Interest on CBS brought her the most fame (2014-2015).

She is a leading cast member of the NBC television series Emerald City. At first, she decided against participating in the casting process for Emerald City since she was under the impression that there was little chance that she would be chosen for the role.

She relocated to Miami, Florida, when she was 12 years old, having spent her childhood in Mexico City. She attended the Lee Strasberg Theatre and Film Institute to hone her acting skills. TV Actress Adria Arjona is also a part of the list of the wealthiest celebrities.

On the show True Detective, she made an appearance alongside Colin Farrell. In the same way, as their heavenly totem animal, Taureans enjoy unwinding in tranquil, rural settings, surrounded by gentle sounds, calming fragrances, and delicious flavors.

Adria Arjona Physical Stats And Appearance

Adria is a stunning actress with a great attitude, and she has a height of 170 centimeters and a body weight of 57 kilograms.

She has dark brown eyes and black hair of the same color. She has a cup size of 35 inches. Because she has a physique shaped like an hourglass, she looks fantastic in every costume she wears.

Adria Arjona Career

She wanted to be an actor, and not a musician like her father, so she put in a lot of effort without benefiting from her famous father’s support or contacts. Also, she eventually achieved her goal. Last but not least, Arjona made her debut in the film industry in 2012 with the short film Loss.

She had cameos in a few episodes of television shows, including “Unforgettable” and “Person of Interest,” amongst others, although none were particularly significant. After her appearance in the 2016 “True Detective” season, the media praised Arjona for her performance.

Similarly, after Adria’s first success, the media and reviewers showered her with even more love and devotion for her parts in films such as Emerald City, Good Omens, Triple Frontier, and Sweet Girl, to name just a few.

Not only that, but Adria has moved out into the horror genre, and she will feature in one of the most anticipated horror films, Marvel’s “Morbius,” which is scheduled to release on April 1, 2022. Not only that, but Adria has also gone out into the science fiction genre.

Must Read:- Audrina Patridge Net Worth, Age, Height, Personal Life!

Is Adria Arjona Dating Or Married?

It has been reported that the attractive actress from Loss recently tied the knot with the man she has been with for a very long time, an attorney named Edgardo Canales.

Following their courtship in 2017, the pair tied the knot on September 1, 2019, after which they moved in together.

However, before the couple became engaged and got married, she didn’t reveal much information on her Instagram account about the man she was dating at the time.

Her spouse is not as well known to the general public as she is because of the nature of his job. However, he has been captured on camera with his wife at several red-carpet events, including the 2020 Vanity Fair Oscar Party, where the newlyweds were seen together.

On the other hand, Arjona became the talk of the town when people discovered the actress’s philanthropic efforts rather than making headlines with her new spouse, which would have been the expected outcome.

According to Quien, Canales and Arjona decided not to solicit gifts from their wedding guests when they tied the knot.

Instead, Arjona and her new husband requested guests to bring books or gifts for underprivileged children, which impacted many fans even though the couple did not have any children.

Read More:- Amal Clooney Net Worth, Wedding, Age, Relationship, And More!