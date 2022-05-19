What’s Causing Today’s, Stock Market Drop? There’s A Drop In Both The Dow And Target!

The worst worries of the market can be realized with only one stock. On Wednesday, Target was the best-performing stock.

What’s Causing Today’s, Stock Market Drop?

It was a day out of a horror movie for investors. The Dow Jones Industrial AverageDJIA –3.57 percent sank 1,164.52 points, or 3.6 percent, while the S&P 500SPX –4.04 percent dropped 4 percent, and the Nasdaq Composite dropped 4.7 percent. Since June 11, 2020, the S&P 500 and the Dow have suffered their worst days. Only seven S&P 500 equities finished higher.

And Target’s profits accounted for the majority, if not the whole increase (ticker: TGT). While the big-box retailer missed earnings estimates, it indicated inflation will continue to compress margins. Investors’ panic led to a 25% drop in the stock on Wednesday, and it was sparked more by the latter than the former. Target’s difficulties might be extrapolated to the broader market from there.

LPL Financial stock strategist Quincy Krosby explains that today’s broad-based market selloff is based on concerns about firms’ capacity to pass along rising expenses, something that was questioned but which found some answers in the retailer’s earnings reports. As a result, a still-constrained supply chain means that many major retailers cannot pass on the greater labor expenses and higher prices they entail.

The problem is not limited to merchants like Target but extends to customers as well. As Walmart (WMT) highlighted in its own quarterly results on Tuesday, increasing expenses are producing earnings shortfalls and reduced margins despite strong sales. Consumers are spending more on food and less on more profitable discretionary items because of inflation, according to MKM analyst Bill Kirk. To keep up with the lighter mix, Target’s discretionary pieces “look to be under huge strain,” writes he. There would be more pressure on tertiary-branded companies due to Target and Walmart’s results than on staples retailers, according to the analysts.

On Tuesday, Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell said that the Fed’s efforts to bring down the highest inflation in the United States in 40 years “may require some pain.” Powell stated at a Wall Street Journal-hosted conference that the Federal Reserve will maintain raising interest rates until it sees inflation “going down in a credible way.” Powell said. For as long as it takes, “We’ll keep going.”

Rising prices, sluggish sales, and supply-chain interruptions have taken a toll on major retailers’ revenues. As a result of the company’s quarterly earnings report below analysts’ forecasts, Target’s shares fell 25 percent, or $53.67, to $161.61, marking its worst one-day performance since Black Monday in 1987 For the first time in more than a decade, Costco Wholesale’s share price fell by more than a percentage point in a single day.

Because of these findings, Wall Street is once again debating whether or not we are on the verge of another global economic downturn. Despite the fact that this issue is far from concluded, it has had a significant impact on the stock market and other hazardous assets throughout the year.

