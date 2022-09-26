Tracy Edward’s Net Worth, Career, House, Car, And Charity!

Tracy is a prevalent British sailor. She is the first woman to earn the Yachtsman of the Year Trophy, in her life. Presently, she is 60 years old. Tracy Edwards’s net worth is estimated to be $1.5 million.

She was awarded an MBE for sustaining the 1st all-female crew in the Whitbread Round the Worth Yacht Race in 1989. She is also well-known as an author. According to several sources, her date of birth is 5th September 1962 in the United Kingdom.

Tracy Edward’s Net Worth

Tracy Edwards is one of the wealthiest Sailors & listed among the most prevalent Sailors. According to our analysis, Tracy Edwards’s net worth is nearly $1.5 million.

Edwards wound up serving numerous positions, involving deckhand and first mate, before entering her first Whitbread during the 1985–1986 competition. She started with the Norsk Data GB and in the second leg became a cook aboard the Atlantic Privateer.

Reliant on the minor ratio of women in the race–five out of 200–she was determined to enter during 1989 with a wholly female crew. Tracy recruited a 12-woman crew, and Maiden completed second in its class, winning two out of six individual legs of the race.

Edwards, who had taken out loans to purchase the boat, sold it after the race. In 1990, she covered her story in the book, Maiden, co-authored with Tim Madge. Her effort to win the Whitbread achievement in a female-crew bid for the Jules Verne Trophy in 1998 ended when bad weather broke the mast of her boat near Chile.

In October 2003 Tracy signed a sponsorship deal with the Gulf State of Qatar as part of a 4-year sailing program. During 2007 and 2008 she operated for CEOP (Child Exploitation and Online Protection) as Project Manager for their International Youth Advisory Conference. Functioning with the UN Tracy helped in the creation of the 2009 Resolution to the UNCRC.

Full Name Tracy Edward Profession Sailor, Producer, Actress, and Author Source Of Income Profession Biggest Asset Mansion Residence British Date Of Birth 5 September 1962 Age 60 years old Gender Female Nationality British Education University of Roehampton London Marital Status Divorced Wealth Type Self-made

Tracy Edward Key Facts

Tracy Edwards operated on numerous yachts, involving as a deckhand and first mate, before entering her 1st Whitbread during 1985-1986.

On the 2nd leg of the trip, she became a cook aboard the Atlantic Privateer after starting with Norsk Data GB.

Tracy a 12-woman crew and mortgaged her home to purchase a second-hand 10-year-old 58-foot yacht and refurbish it, retitling it to Maiden.

In 2000, she launched Maiden 2, an attempt to win the Jules Verne Trophy sailing a 110-foot maxi catamaran across the globe.

In 2012, she started teaching Internet Safety and Online Reputation to children and parents and operates in schools and with youth groups.

Tracy Edwards, originally from Pangbourne, Berkshire, made history in 1990 by leading the 1st all-female crew in the Whitbread Round the World Yacht Race.

Edward stands 5 feet and 8 inches. Additionally, Tracy has a weight of 72 kg.

Tracy Edward Career

In addition to writing 2 books about her experiences, she has also introduced a documentary. She left home and backpacked around Europe at the age of 16 after her expulsion from school, then signed on as a stewardess of the yacht across Piraeus, which was her 1st introduction to sailing.

She is a well-educated and beautiful woman. Tracy completed her high school at the Highlands School & Gowerton Comprehensive School and then registered at Roehampton University and took a degree in psychology. Moreover, she is unmarried yet and she has a beautiful daughter who was born in 2014.

Tracy Edward Sources Of Income

Tracy has several sources of Income such as Sailor, Producer, Actress, and Author. The majority of her net worth comes from his earnings from his professional sailor career.

Tracy has also made a documentary film. Her presence in documentary films has also earned her good fortune. Based on our sources, Tracy Edward’s income per month is $30,000.

Tracy Edward Houses

Presently, we are not having any information concerning the houses of Tracy Edwards but she is living in own house.

Tracy Edward Cars

As of 2022, Tracy Edward is living a luxurious life. We have no information regarding the cars that she owns. If we get any information on the names of cars, we will update it immediately.

Tracy Edward Involvements In Charity

Tracy’s tumultuous childhood has carried her a unique manner to underwrite for the organizations she assists and she is passionately committed to providing youngsters a second chance. Sailing gave Tracy a future duration in her life when things could have gone badly wrong and presently, she uses those observations to help others.

Below is a list of web links with whom she is honored to offer her full assistance and recommendation.

The Maiden Factor Foundation – Educate a Girl – Change the World

Rosa – The UK fund for needy girls and women

Veteran’s Aid – Caring for the Veterans during Crisis…Now!

Regenerate – Helping transform communities and lives from the inside out

Gingerbread – Practical support, Expert advice, and campaign for single parents

Medicare Guide –Health Awareness/Real Advice from the Healthcare Experts

In addition, she has been saved by a mystery donor from selling the medal she won 30 years ago to keep her beautiful girls’ education charity running. The £10,000 donation will assist the Maiden Factor Foundation to keep assisting girls in education across the globe.

In March this year, a 3-year world tour of restored yachts, which started in November 2018, was scuppered by the COVID-19 pandemic. The charity speedily started to struggle financially owing to fundraising events having to be canceled, and she launched a crowdfunding appeal to save the campaign.

The Whitbread Medal was put up for the sale as a part of the reward in exchange for a £2,000 donation.

Quotes by Tracy Edward

Tracy Edward always is an inspirational person for everyone on the yacht with her.

“The Ocean’s always trying to kill you. It doesn’t take a break.” These prevalent and soft words are said by Tracy at the beginning of Maiden, a new documentary that recalls the stirring.

Tracy Edward’s Social Media Involvements

On Facebook, she has 100k admirers and fans following of 55k on Instagram. However, information concerning Twitter, Wikipedia, and IMDB is not available till now. Once we get any information, we will surely update this section immediately.

.@EmmaWatson when Iran was elected to join Commission on the Status of Women, Iranians warned @UN_Women of the Islamic Republic’s abysmal track record of violating women's rights. Now regime killed #MahsaAmini & others. Be our voice to revoke Islamic Republic’s membership. pic.twitter.com/xjbteCi57n — Masih Alinejad 🏳️ (@AlinejadMasih) September 25, 2022

Read More :

Blake Shelton Net Worth, Age, Sources Of Income!

Jason Tartick Net Worth, Age, Career, Sources Of Income!