Real Housewives Ultimate Girls Trip' Season 3:Cast And Recent Updates

By: Tyler James

Date:

The Real Housewives: Ultimate Girls Trip is taking their drama on holiday soon. Now it is known which forged individuals are formally filming the 3 seasons this summer.

ET has discovered that duos from numerous of the famed truth series’ franchises could be ditching their domestic towns and heading to the Girls Trip.

Real Housewives of New York stars Leah McSweeney and Tinsley Mortimer are on the cutting-edge cast, as are Real Housewives of Potomac stars Gizelle Bryant and Candiace Dillard-Bassett, Real Housewives of Salt Lake City star Heather Gay and Whitney Rose, and Real Housewives of Miami stars Alexia Echevarria and Marysol Patton and a host of other Bravo agitators make up the season 3 cast. 

“We have additionally discovered the cast has already been made aware of who they may be spending numerous days in paradise with, and manufacturing will start soon.”

While much speculation about this cast has been made on fan accounts, it was megastar Alexia Echevarria who allegedly revealed the information to fans when she reposted a photo of the cast.

The put-up stated, that RHUGT Season three starts filming on July 17. She said that she can’t wait to see her Queens of Miami in the most up-to-date installment of Ultimate Girls Trip. The post went directly to gush that Alexia Echevarria and Marysol Patton are going to be so epic in this!

It is not presently shown where precisely the Housewives could be headed for season 3. However, the rumor mill appears to assume the ladies are headed to Thailand even though this is simply speculation.

Season 2 of the Ex-Wives Club, which has brand-new episodes every Thursday, is currently available to stream on Peacock if you are looking for more of your favorite Real Housewives Ultimate Girls Trip material. 

The 1/3 installment of UGT made a buzz over the weekend after the Facebook institution Bravo Gossip dropped the rumor that the brand-new season could be filmed in Thailand. However, this outlet has now no longer shown that detail.

If Thailand is their destination, Phuket might be a safe bet. However, with so many stunning towns, it is difficult to pinpoint the precise location.

A resource is likewise listening to whether the journey kicks off this month, with the holiday in all likelihood starting as early as later this week. UGT is sure to be a must-watch with those outspoken and no-nonsense forged individuals, but they have got lots to stay up to.

Andy Cohen is known as the cutting-edge fan-favored installment of his dream-forged crossover. Season capabilities Tamra Judge, Vicki Gunvalson, Phaedra Parks, Eva Marcille, Brandi Glanville, Taylor Armstrong, Jill Zarin, and paused RHONY celebrity Dorinda Medley are among the Bravo alums.

The UGT season 3 forged hasn’t been the best Housewives information this outlet has lately broken. As reported, it is in talks to make a highly-predicted comeback on The Real Housewives of Orange County subsequent season. “A well-linked informant informed us that there are rumblings that Alexis Bellino may also make a return. However, sorry! No Vicki.”

Tyler James
Tyler James
Tyler James has worked as a film journalist in many leading media houses around the United States. He gained a Bachelor’s degree in Film and Television Studies. He is also working as a freelance Film Critic writing for various media outlets across the country.
