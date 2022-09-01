Rachel DeLoache is a writer and photographer who was duped out of money by the fictitious heiress Anna Delvey. Now she is on her way to suing Netflix for how she was portrayed in a popular series based on the con artist’s tale.

Delvey, whose true name is Anna Sorokin, a German woman found guilty of impersonating a wealthy heiress to defraud banks, hotels, and New York socialites is a former companion of Rachel DeLoache Williams.

In the Netflix original series Inventing Anna, which debuted in February 2022 and starred Julia Garner as Delvey and Katie Lowes as Williams, a version of the tale was presented.

Williams could profit from her encounters even though Sorokin left her with $62,000 more in liabilities than she would have generated in a year. DeLoache Williams’ wealth is projected to be around $1.5 million as of 2022.

She was able to publish her tale in a book titled My Friend Anna: The True Story of a Fake Heiress in 2019. Williams reportedly received $300,000 for the book at the time of her deposition against Sorokin, according to Insider.

She testified in court that she had received $63,000 of a $75,000 advance at the time in 2019. For the adaptation rights in a contract with HBO, Williams was additionally paid $35,000.

She might have gotten an extra $300,000, according to the news source at the time, but negotiations were ongoing. A 10-part HBO Max series called “Generation Hustle” was derived from the initiative.

Williams, the daughter of two clinical psychologists, is a native of Knoxville, Tennessee. During their formative years, DeLoache and her cousins resided in Knoxville. It is also speculated that her father, Joshua Williams, campaigned for Congress in the United States during the 2016 elections.

2010 saw her get degrees in studio art and English from Kenyon College. Rachel D. Williams, class of 2010, had a career goal of working for Vanity Fair magazine while still in school.

She acknowledged that getting there had required a combination of luck and hard effort.

To improve her circumstances, Rachel relocated to New York City when she was 22. Throughout her time at Kenyon, she held internships at Mercedes-Benz Fashion Week, Harper’s Bazaar, and Art + Commerce (IMG).

Williams subsequently moved on to work for Vanity Fair as an image researcher. In 2019, she was let go from Vanity Fair.

throughout her senior year, When Rachel and other trustees were out to dinner, a very kind man seated next to her inquired, “If Rachel was available to work at any magazine, what would it be?” after learning about her prior internships.

Rachel didn’t bat an eye and replied, “Vanity Fair.” The longtime editor of Vanity Fair, Carter, was personal friends with that trustee. This casual dinner conversation resulted in an interview with Chris Garrett, managing editor of Vanity Fair, which ultimately resulted in a job offer in the picture department.

Patti Smith, Caitlyn Jenner, and a plethora of other famous people and luminaries have all collaborated with Rachel on photo shoots. Unfortunately, by 2019 she was let go from the leading publishing house. Presently, Rachel works as a freelance photojournalist and creative director.

She met Anna Sorokin through pals at a New York City nightclub in 2016. Williams and Sorokin became friends and went together to dinners and activities in New York City. Sorokin had assumed the persona of a German heiress named Anna Delvey. However, their friendship turned sour in the coming times.

In May 2017, while on vacation with Sorokin and Kacy Duke at the La Mamounia in Marrakesh, Sorokin’s credit card failed. Williams offered to cover the $62,000 cost of the excursion on her personal and business credit cards, understanding that Sorokin would send the amount to her whenever her bank would permit it.

Rachel documented the situation to the New York County District Attorney and the New York City Police Division after realizing Anna didn’t plan on repaying her off. She not only testified against Anna in court but also assisted the police in finding and apprehending her in Los Angeles.

Anna was convicted on three charges of grand larceny, four counts of theft of services, and one count of attempted grand larceny; however, she was acquitted of the charge of attempting to steal from Rachel.

Williams has worked as an independent writer and photojournalist since leaving Vanity Fair. She wrote about her interactions with Sorokin in a Vanity Fair article published in 2018.

The publication of My Friend Anna: The True Story of a Fake Heiress in 2019 was noteworthy. She also negotiated for projects involving Sorokin with HBO and Simon & Schuster.

