P.P. Arnold now hits the Internet with her shocking allegations shot against Ike Turner.

Patricia Ann Cole, known professionally as P. P. Arnold, is an American soul singer who performed with Ike and Tina Turner Revenue, is now opening up her heart claiming she was raped by Ike Turner.

P.P. Arnold Claims Ike Turner Raped Her In The 60s

While the singer was having a detailed discussion about her upcoming memoir Soul Survivor, Arnold shared some previous bad experiences she faced in her life. It was all about a rape story!

Arnold shared that she was once forcefully trapped in a room and brutally raped in the mid-1960s. The rape was done by Ike Turner, an American musician, bandleader, songwriter, talent scout, and record producer. After the claimed sex assault, the lady singer struggled a lot and was in a wave of deep anger at Turner.

Turner died in late 2007 when he was 76.

As the singer got rapped years back, there is no idea why she came up with such an attack now, after the death of the alleged rapist.

She said she was then awful and got depressed mentally and physically. The singer, 75, still recalls the days she hurt like hell. The singer didn’t even know how to express herself through words. ‘It was dreadful’, Arnold added.

Before the rape, Arnold was known that she was targetted by Ike and the very same was discussed with Tina Turner, Ike’s then-wife. But if anything about the rape was shared with Tina or the singer’s parents, then she would be meant to return home.

For Arnold, returning back to home was like putting herself into a hellhole. The singer’s husband was a bad guy who showed domestic violence to her. So, she kept mum then as it seemed better, other than returning to her husband’s violence.

She even shared that her marriage was a forced one with David. They got married after an attempted abortion with a sterilized coat hanger, which didn’t work actually. She then, at 15, gave birth to her son, Kevin, and later at 17, she gave birth to Debbie, her daughter.

Arnold was in anger with David, but she dealt with it just to live for the family and her children. She also alleged the physical hurt she faced from her father while she was growing up.

Her life was totally a tragedy. She said she had gone through really bad times. The singer of “Angel of the Morning” added.

In the memoir Soul Survivor, Arnold even discussed her other love relationships. She mentioned the name of Jimi Hendrix, Rod Stewart, and more.

Later in her life, the singer entered a second marriage with Jim Morris, with whom she shared her third son, Kojo, in 1971.

She was vocal about the death of her one and only daughter, Debbie, who was just 13 years old. Debbie was killed in an unexpected car accident. After Arnold’s daughter’s death, she never entered into any serious relationships. She even added that it was very hard to find someone with a good soul. So, She moved from all and is now a happy woman.