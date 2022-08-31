O. J. Howard was born on November 19, 1994, in Prattville, Alabama. He is an American football tight end. O. J. OJ Howard is currently 24 years old football player In 2021, his base salary is $6,013,000, and there is no signing bonus. He makes most of his money because he is a good football player. At age 27, he has a total value of $3 million.

Who Is O. J. Howard?

Name Oj Howard Age 27 years Nationality American Born On November 19, 1994 Height 1.98m Weight 110kg Net Worth $2 Million to $4 Million

O.J. Howard Career

OJ Howard was born on November 19, 1994, in Alabama. A tight end who helped the University of Alabama win an NCAA title in 2016. The Tampa Bay Buccaneers selected him with the 19th overall pick in the 2017 NFL Draft. He played for Alabama from 2013 to 2014 along with quarterback Blake Sims. While in high school at Autauga Academy, he was named a five-star recruit by both Scout.com and Rivals.com.

O.J. Howard Family

He grew up in Prattville, Alabama. When he went to college, he moved to Tuscaloosa, Alabama. We don’t know much about his personal life yet, but we’ll let you know as soon as we do.

O.J. Howard Net Worth

O.J. Howard signed a contract with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers that pays him $11,094,618 over four years. He is a tight end (TE) for the team in the NFL right now.

In 2021, his base salary is $6,013,000, and there is no signing bonus. He makes most of his money because he is a good football player. At age 27, he has a total value of $3 million.

From 2017 to 2019, Howard will have earned $9.5 million in his career. When his contract with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers expires in 2020, he will have earned a total of $11.2 million as a wide receiver for the team. In 2020, his base salary will be $1,977,903.

O.J. Howard Nfl Career

Oj Howard chose to play college football at the University of Alabama. In 2013, when he was a freshman, he played in 13 games and had 14 catches for 269 yards and two touchdowns. In 2014, as a sophomore, he had 17 catches for 260 yards. In 2015, when he was a junior, he caught 38 passes for 602 yards and two touchdowns. In the 2016 College Football Playoff National Championship, Alabama beat Clemson and Howard was named Offensive MVP. In that game, he caught five passes for 208 yards and two touchdowns.

As a senior in 2016, Howard caught 45 passes for 595 yards and three touchdowns. NFL scouts thought Howard would go in the first round right out of college.

In 2017, he was selected in the first round by the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. He signed a four-year, $11 million contract with the Buccaneers and received a signing bonus of $6.2 million.

Howard and Cameron Brate, a veteran tight end, both started at the beginning of Howard’s first season. In his first season, he started 14 games and had 26 catches for 432 yards and six touchdowns.

In 2018, in Week 2, his most memorable game was against the Philadelphia Eagles. In that win, he caught a 75-yard touchdown pass from Ryan Fitzpatrick as part of a 96-yard game. By the end of his second season, he had 34 catches for 565 yards and 5 touchdowns. In his third season, Howard appeared in 14 games. He caught 34 passes for 459 yards and a receiving touchdown.

