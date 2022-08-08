Mozzy Net Worth 2022, Age, Height, Weight, Wife, Kids, Bio

0 SHARES Share Tweet

Timothy Cornell Patterson, professionally known as Mozzy, is an American rapper from Oak Park, Sacramento, California. He has record deals with CMG, Interscope Records, and Blackmarket Records. In 2004, he launched his rap career as Lil Tim; in 2012, he changed his stage name to Mozzy. He didn’t attract much recognition until the release of his 2015 album Bladadah, which Complex Magazine called his “best run” for the year and which Rolling Stone ranked as the 22nd best rap album of the year.

Know Where Mozzy Born And Raised

Rap artist Timothy Cornell Patterson recently surrendered to police in order to serve his one-year jail term on a federal firearms charge arising from a 2021 routine patrol. Authorities smelled marijuana and searched his vehicle after pulling him over for traffic violations, and they unearthed firearms, ammo, and a small quantity of weed during the search. He was taken into custody and later freed on a $35,000 bond.

In the Sacramento community of Oak Park, Mozzy grew up on 4th Avenue. His grandmother Brenda Patterson-Usher, a member of the Black Panther party and owner of several properties throughout Oak Park, raised him since his parents were absent from his life. He went to Sacramento High School before dropping out and getting a GED. Up until he made the decision to focus solely on his music career in 2010, he held several local jobs.

Mozzy Career Beginnings

Alongside his uncle Genaro, he began performing when he was 16. On his third solo album, Goonbody Embodiment, his first notable team-up with a business executive took place. In 2019, Mozzy and Gunplay collaborated on a full-length album titled Chop Stixx and Banana Clips. The song “Last One Standing” by Skylar Grey, included on the soundtrack for the Venom: Let There Be Carnage on September 30, 2021, also included him, along with Eminem.

His most popular albums are mixtapes, like Bladadah. Money Means Mozzy was the title of his debut solo mixtape, which he released in 2011. By 2016, he had launched ten additional mixtapes. Later that year, he relocated from Sacramento to Los Angeles, California, and released the album Gang Related Siblings, which included June, a producer who was also an Oak Park native. If you’re unaware, Mandatory Check, his 2016 mixtape, peaked at number seven on the Billboard Rap Pop charts.

He kicked off 2021 with the single “Bompton to Oak Park,” a collaboration with a peer California rapper YG. A collaborative album called Kommunity Service featured the song as its lead single. The album charted at number 88 on the Billboard 200.

In a partnership with CMG and Interscope Records, he signed his major-label contract in February 2022. Shortly after, he dropped the single “Real Ones” with Roddy Ricch. Since then, he has been doing many collaborations, which has increased his net worth.

Mozzy Age And Height

He celebrated his birthday on June 24, 1987. If we do the math, he is currently 35 years old. He has a height of 5 Ft 7 inches (1.72m). He weighs 58 kg and is going strong in his health.

Mozzy Net Worth 2022

According to the latest information, his stage show costs between $7,000 and $11,000. Additionally, he owns a clothing line through which he also generates a good income. Releases of his singles are an additional source of income. All told, Mozzy will be worth $1.38 million in 2022.He earns a decent income each month. His monthly salary is $8,333, which he earns from diverse sources.

Mozzy’s annual salary is $1 million. More than 320 million people are his YouTube subscribers, totaling 511k. Depending on the number of views, he can make $2 to $7. In 2019, he made a wise real estate investment and made public the existence of his first apartment building. He expressed his joy on Instagram, where he paid $970,000 for a property.

Mozzy Personal Life

Mozzy is said to be devoted to his love, Gee O Dee. Since 2010, they have been a strong couple. The couple has not yet married, but they have two beautiful daughters, Zay and Dootrez. Rest Mozzy does not engage in much public life and maintains a high level of privacy in his personal life. Of course, it’s important to keep the Paparazzi away and also for the safety of the loved ones.

Apart from this, he has faced several legal issues. He was detained three times by the Sacramento Police Department for possession crimes, including unlawful possession of a firearm and evading police, between 2005 and 2008. In 2014, he was detained again and spent significant time in San Quentin State Prison, where his brother and fellow inmate E Mozzy released the album Free Mozzy.

After being freed, he made the decision to concentrate only on his music, and he released four solo albums in 2015. He received invitations to perform across the country but was on parole and couldn’t consider leaving California until 2017.