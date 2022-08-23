Monica Raymund Net Worth, Age, Career, Family!

0 SHARES Share Tweet

Monica Raymund is an American actress today. She has done some amazing roles in a short period. One of her popular renditions remains that of ‘Maria Ria Torres’ in Lie to Me.

She has starred in legal dramas and the crime genre, mostly. She has also done other movies like The Good Wife, Chicago Fire, and Hightown.

Things To Know About Monica Raymund Net Worth, Personal Life, Awards

She is one of those heroines who is not super famous. However, you must have seen her somewhere or the other. Amazingly, her character in Chicago Fire was much loved, and when she left the show, it created quite a stir.

Monica Raymund Net Worth

The primary source of earnings for Monica Raymund is acting. The American actress is a fabulous star and managed to collect quite a considerable amount of wealth during this short career span.

However, the recent salary report only shows estimated statistics about the figures that the actress errands per annum. According to the statistical results for 2022, Raymund is now the owner of around $4 million.

Precisely, the following information gives you an idea of the daily income of the talented 36-year-old lady. Every month, the average income of Monica is $32,000. This implies that she manages to earn around $8,000 per week.

The per annum estimated income stands at $400,000. The star prefers to work in movies and TV shows, and the charges are pretty impressive from all the mediums.

Monica Raymund Early Life

Monica Raymund was born on 26 July, in the year 1986. St. Petersburg is a small town in Florida that she called home. She was born to parents, Steve Raymund, a CEO, and Sonia, a volunteer. Her mother, Sonia, was also the founder of the Soulful Arts Dance Academy in St. Petersburg.

She comes from a highly influential house, as her grandfather, Edward C. Raymund, was a famous businessman and philanthropist. From her younger days, Monica was inclined toward acting and drama. So, she started appearing in projects at the Broadway Theater Project in Tampa.

Moreover, she was also the founding member of The Performing Arts Project at the University of North Carolina School of the Arts, which is in Winston-Salem. She graduated from Shorecrest Preparatory School.

The Juilliard School is a performing arts conservatory, from where she passed out with flying colors later. She initially started learning music and wanted to make a career in music, too.

She used to take singing classes. By the time she graduated from Juilliard, she was auditioning for stage roles.

Monica Raymund Career

She started working in short films in 2007. It was titled ‘Fighter.’ The same year, she also debuted on TV with a police procedural drama series titled ‘Law & Order: Special Victims Unit.’

In 2008, she got a big break in the drama series Lie to Me. Since then, she has played minor supporting roles, as her film career was never a huge hit. Apart from that, she bagged the lead role of Dana Lodge in ‘The Good Wife.’

She also played a small supporting role in the film Arbitrage’ in 2012. The film received a lot of success, both from critics and the audience.

In 2019, she starred as Jackie in the drama series titled ‘Hightown.’ She recently starred in a sci-fi podcast ‘Dark Woods. Her director’s career is also taking off slowly.

Monica Raymund Awards And Honors

The list of nominations for Monica Raymund is pretty long. Similarly, she is also the winner of multiple awards. Moreover, she also received various honors from different sources.

Some of the top class awards names for which Monica got nominations are;-

Imagen Foundation Awards

Women’s Image Network Awards

Teen Choice Awards

In the Imagen Awards in its 28th year, Monica became the winner of the Best Actress award for Castle and Chicago Fire. She also bagged the John Houseman Award and rose to prominence.

The industry honored her performance for portraying the Latino culture so clearly through her work. It is fabulous to bring the old culture back to the new world.

Monica Raymund Real Estate And Automobiles

Monica Raymund loves to travel a lot and spends a good amount every year for the well-being of her pets. The animal lover cum actress is an athlete too.

The multi-talented personality lives in a luxurious house and owns some incredible vehicles. However, little information is there regarding the looks of her dwelling or the cars.

